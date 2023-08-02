The Best And Worst Initials To Go On A Date With, According To Research

What are the factors that go into finding a date? What are dealbreakers and what gets your attention?

While there are the obvious things — like someone who you're attracted to and who shares a similar sense of humor — did you know about the other factors that go into determining your next mate, like your name?

Do you believe there's enough to judge someone's potential relationship material by just the initial of their first name?

A new study says yes, there is.

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans believe certain letters mean someone is toxic. And 16 percent of Gen Z and 11 percent of women are more likely to agree that there are toxic letters, with about one-fourth of Gen Z women believing it.

According to a survey, your initials have a lot more to do with your love life than you realize, and might even deter people from dating you. In our defense, we can't change our names, but the heart wants what it wants.

(If you've ever dated a Josh, you understand.)

Dating can be exhausting, so I'll take anything to make it simpler for me. I'll just never date a man whose name starts with J! Red flag averted.

They surveyed people from every state and asked them the first names of their three best and worst romantic encounters.

Here are the initials of the best dates in every state:

1. A

Deleware, Iowa, Maine, New York, Ohio, Washington, and Wisconsin.

2. B

Georgia, and Utah.

3. C

Minnesota, and Mississippi.

4. J

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

5. M

Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

6. R

California, and New Hampshire.

7. S

Texas.

Here are the initials of the worst dates in every state:

1. A

Colorado, Maryland, and Mississippi.

2. B

Alabama.

3. J

California, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

4. K

Pennsylvania.

5. M

Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

6. S

Kentucky, and Washington.

7. T

South Carolina, and West Virginia.

While these initials tell us who would or wouldn't date them, it doesn't give us any indication of gender.

It looks like J names are a real hit-or-miss when it comes to dating, although J is also the most popular initial for a name.

Do these answers surprise you? Do you find that your name helps or burdens your dating life?

Isabel Steger is a writer and assistant editor at YourTango.