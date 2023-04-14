The One Move That Makes Men Remember You For A Long, Looooong Time

Guys seem to be pretty hard to impress at times. Even model-looking girls tend to find it hard to keep a guy interested or even come up with the best way to make a guy remember them. This is often because most girls who are out on the prowl for a guy tend to do the same things when they’re trying to pick up a guy. They flirt. They may ask to have him buy a drink. They may give eyes.

Most guys are used to seeing women try to get their attention this way. However, there is one thing that they don’t really ever get to see often enough.

If you do this one little thing, guys will be way more likely to remember you and will also be impressed by you: Compliment them.

It seems like a simple way to learn how to get a guy to like you, doesn’t it? It’s something that most girls overlook, or even take for granted. It’s easy for girls to forget to compliment guys since it’s often assumed that guys get compliments as often as girls do. But the truth is that most guys rarely, if ever, get a compliment.

To make matters even worse, most men out there really, truly yearn to hear compliments. That’s one of the reasons why there’s a lot of insecurity in the male gender. They never really hear any compliments or any reassurance that they actually are doing something right.

Think about what a single compliment can do to your ego when you haven’t heard one in a while, and you’ll realize why compliments are such a powerful tool in your flirting arsenal. When compliments are so rare for men to hear, they will almost undoubtedly remember any compliment they get. This means that they’ll remember your name, even if you may not be the only girl flirting with him.

Of course, in order to really pack a powerful punch in your flirting game, you need to learn the best way to make a guy remember you and put in some effort at making a good compliment, too. The better the compliment, the better the impact.

Here are some of the best ways to make a guy remember you:

1. Focus on something that isn’t related to money

Guys don’t want to hear about how impressive their careers are. Many already think that the money they make is the only reason they can get girls. That’ll make them think you see them as an ATM or that you’re superficial.

2. Be honest

A compliment means nothing if it sounds insincere, and guys can pick up on that as easily as girls can. So, don’t compliment his hair if it looks terrible. Chances are, he’ll realize you’re lying.

3. A lot of guys actually crave hearing compliments about their bodies

It’s true! Believe it or not, guys are as insecure about their bodies as girls are. The only thing is that guys don’t really ever hear anything good about their bodies, unlike girls. This means that any compliment, particularly if it’s specific to a certain body type, will work well. So, if you point out what big arms he has or how nice his eyes look, it’ll most likely make him melt.

4. The best compliment you can give a guy is that you feel safe with him and that you’re attracted to him

These two things are what guys worry about the most. By telling them these two things, you will have him feel like a million bucks.

It's really just that easy. Once you try it and see how he reacts, you'll understand the power a simple compliment can have.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.