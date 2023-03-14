8 St. Patrick's Day Date Ideas That'll Make Them Say 'Kiss Me, I'm Irish!'

Disaster! St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and both of you have forgotten to register for the local pub crawl...

Don't curse the luck of the Irish just yet! There's still time to plan a fun St. Patrick's Day date night with your lucky lover.

We've got a few romantic ideas for creating a St. Patty's themed date (including gifts!) at the last minute.

8 Fun Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Date ideas

1. Mix some celebratory drinks.

This should be given, unless you don't drink, of course. Make green beer by adding blue food coloring to a light beer (the yellow and blue should combine to make a verdant green). You can also try an Emerald Isle, a green martini, or an Irish Cactus combining tequila and Irish liquor.

2. Create an Irish music playlist for two.

This can mean Celtic instrumentals, or it can mean U2, depending on the type of mood you'd like to set. Try the Cranberries, Damien Rice, The Pogues, or Glen Hansard to accompany a quiet night of romance.

If a rocking night of downing homemade Irish Car Bombs is more to your liking, try young alternative acts like Two Door Cinema Club.

3. Have a picnic.

Bake a loaf of traditional Irish soda bread and pack it with a batch of corned beef and cabbage. Set your blanket under a tree and look for four-leafed clovers together.

4. Surprise your partner with Guinness cupcakes.

If your partner has a sweet tooth, They'll love this idea. We recommend baking them with beer and icing them with Bailey's-flavored frosting. Sprinkle with green jimmies, and you're good to go.

5. Gift your partner a pot of gold.

Fill a small pot with chocolate gold and set it on the kitchen table. Hide a love note or a piece of shamrock-shaped jewelry at the bottom of the pot for your partner to find.

If you're feeling especially creative, use the pot of gold in an "end of the rainbow" -a themed scavenger hunt.

6. Stay in and watch an Irish-themed movie.

Can we suggest "The Departed"? It's full of angst but less hammy than "Far and Away."

For example, "You look magically delicious..."

8. Give each other lots and lots of kisses.

Kisses are lucky, so what better way to celebrate the luck of the Irish than by planting one on your partner?

How are you celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year?

Denise Ngo is a freelance web writer and editor specializing in love, dating, and relationships. She is the Managing Editor of Loverish and a writer for PopSci.