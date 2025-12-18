7 Behaviors That Reveal A Man Isn't A Good Person, No Matter How Sweet He Seems

Last updated on Dec 18, 2025

Man is not a good person he's just seems sweet. Spencer Russell | Unsplash
Advertisement

Charisma can be intoxicating. It draws you in, makes you laugh, and can leave you feeling like you've met someone truly special. However, it's important to remember that charisma and character aren't the same thing. Some of the sweetest people are also the most skilled at hiding who they really are. 

The good news is that no act is perfect forever. If you know what to look for, the cracks will eventually show. These are the behaviors that reveal someone's true nature, no matter how smooth they seem on the surface.

Here are 7 behaviors that reveal a man isn't a good person, no matter how sweet he seems:

1. He always chooses his friends over you

man who is not a good person as he chooses his friends over woman antoniodiaz / Shutterstock

Some of you might say, “If you love him, you won’t make him choose,” but if he would rather be with his friends than be with you on your birthday, you've got a big problem. If he would rather go out and have fun with his friends than spend Valentine’s Day with you, you've got a big problem. See what I mean?

Research across 43 studies found that a partner's commitment to you is one of the top predictors of relationship quality, so when he consistently picks his buddies over you on days that matter, he's telling you exactly where you stand. 

RELATED: 11 Signs A Man Might Be A Nightmare To Be Married To

Advertisement

2. He refuses to compromise

man who is not a good person as compromising does not work Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

They say a relationship is full of compromises. But, when he decides to not go on a date with you or just simply hang out because you miss him and you have tried everything you can just so he can agree but still won't, what use is it?

Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that when a partner is unwilling to meet your needs, it leads to lower relationship satisfaction and reduced commitment over time. A relationship without mutual effort isn't a partnership at all, and no amount of trying on your end can make up for someone who simply refuses to show up.

RELATED: 6 Red Flags A Man's Jealousy Is Completely Out Of Control, According To Therapist Of 25 Years

Advertisement

3. He always makes it about him

man who is not a good person as it's always about him New Africa / Shutterstock

It’s always what he wants, what he needs, and never really cared to listen to you because you are apparently not a priority. When will you be a priority? 

You try to understand him but he doesn’t even try to understand you. He clearly cares more about himself and his own happiness more than you.

RELATED: 5 Fake-Nice Gestures Men Commonly Use That Manipulate You Into Thinking He's A Good Guy

Advertisement

4. He doesn’t make an effort to see you

man who isn't a good person as he doesn't care to see woman anymore Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

He says he misses you, but doesn’t even make an effort to see you. You’re the one who’s always making plans.  You’re the one who’s adjusting and rearranging your schedule to make time for him. You make time to see him even on a busy day, and what does he do? Nothing.

According to the investment model of relationships developed by psychologist Caryl Rusbult, true commitment shows up through the investment of real resources like time and effort, not just words. Findings also confirm that when effort in a relationship isn't mutual or reciprocal, it creates uncertainty and dissatisfaction for the partner who's doing all the heavy lifting.

RELATED: 14 Alarming Signs A Man Is Deep Into Red Pill Thinking — And It’s A Huge Red Flag

Advertisement

5. He doesn't want to fix anything

man who is not a good person as he doesn't care to fix anything Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

Fights are normal in relationships, but what isn’t normal is not solving what caused the fight. Instead, he would try to do more harm than good. He would not try to fix things because it does not benefit him.

John Gottman's decades of research on couples found that refusing to engage during conflict and shutting down instead of working toward resolution is one of the most destructive relationship behaviors, predicting divorce with startling accuracy. A healthy partner wants to repair the damage after a disagreement, but someone who consistently withdraws or refuses to work through problems is signaling that your feelings and the relationship itself simply aren't worth the effort.

RELATED: 7 Subtle Signs A Man Is Not A Good Person From The Start, According To Psychology

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

6. He is unpredictable

man who is not a good person as woman feels like she's walking on eggshells Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

You start to get scared when bringing up problems. You start to choose your words very carefully because one slip can cause a big argument.  You kindly approach him and just talk about what’s bothering you, but he starts yelling at you, causing more problems, leading to more fights. To avoid all that, you just shut your mouth.

RELATED: 12 Types Of Men Who Make Very Bad Partners

Advertisement

7. He acts like he’s single

man who is not a good person as he acts single antoniodiaz / Shutterstock

He stops sharing photos of you or you both, claims he didn’t get the tag request on Facebook, and deletes photos of you both on his social media accounts. He starts chatting up girls, setting up dates, and watching movies with them. He makes time for all his cheating, but he doesn’t make time for you.

Research published in 2016 found that posting an inaccurate relationship status and private messaging were among the most consistently reported social media behaviors linked to infidelity. When a partner suddenly starts hiding their online activity or scrubbing your presence from their profiles, it's not paranoia to notice — it's pattern recognition.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Signs Of A Man Who Is Shady And Low-Class, According To Psychology

Jan Noelle Ang is a freelance writer, licensed pharmacist, and dancer.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
5 Things Happy People Do On Autopilot That Lazy People Pretend Don't Matter
The Art Of Staying Positive: 6 Simple Habits Of People Who Don’t Give Off Debbie D Energy
Woman’s Great-Grandfather Makes Every Newly Engaged Couple In The Family Go No Contact For 365 Days If They Want Inheritance

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...