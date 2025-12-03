Before You Leave Your Marriage, Consider These 6 Subtle Reasons It Might Still Work

Last updated on Dec 03, 2025

Woman sitting in a quiet reflective moment showing the subtle reasons a marriage might still work before you decide to leave. Delmaine Donson | Canva
Advertisement

When couples come to me for marital therapy, there is a sense of urgency and despair. Many of them have talked about ending the marriage, and a few of them are using marital therapy as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

A common question that is asked within the first half hour of meeting with them is, "How do we know when it is over?" This is a tough question because anyone who has been married for some time and hit unexpected problems in their marriage has at least fantasized, if not thought about, how much easier it would be to just end their marriage. Half of these couples end up calling it quits, but the other half hang in there. As a psychotherapist and marriage counselor, my recommendation is to commit to at least one more year and really try to make it work when you hit that point where you want to quit.

Before you leave your marriage, consider these 6 reasons it might still work:

1. There is a 50/50 chance you won't end the marriage after the year is up

woman who is considering leaving her marriage as there is a chance she won't end the marriage MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

Just like there's a 50% chance of it ending in divorce, there's also a 50% chance you get back together. A landmark study by the University of Chicago found that two-thirds of unhappily married spouses who stayed married reported that their marriages were happy five years later.  Unhappily married adults who divorced or separated were no happier on average than unhappily married adults who stayed married, and only one in five reported being happier in a new marriage.

RELATED: The Unconventional Way I Saved My Marriage After My Husband Told Me We Weren't A Good Match

Advertisement

2. The newfound effort may re-spark the marriage

woman who is considering leaving marriage as she considers focusing on what brought them together wee dezign / Shutterstock

It's important to remember all the reasons why you fell in love with your spouse and keep the romance alive. Research involving 16 studies found a notably strong correlation between reminiscing about good relationship memories and marital satisfaction. And it's not just about passively remembering: When couples actively discussed positive memories they shared — the honeymoon in Palm Springs, the birth of your first child, etc. — there was a noted increase in comfort and intimacy.

RELATED: 7 Tiny Ways To Save Your Marriage When You Feel Like You Hate Your Spouse

Advertisement

3. If you can make it work, you may be better off money-wise

before leaving marriage couple consider the reason of financially Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Getting a divorce takes years. Imagine all the lawyer bills that add up to? Divorce isn't cheap, and we're not just talking about the attorney fees (though those range from $6,500 to $23,000 depending on how long the process takes). 

Economist Jay Zagorsky's research tracking Americans over time found that divorce cuts a person's wealth by roughly 77 percent compared to staying single. Marriage, on the other hand, nearly doubles it. Perhaps the most sobering part? The financial decline actually starts about four years before the divorce is even finalized, and a full decade later, median wealth still hovers below $10,000.

RELATED: How To Save Your Marriage From Divorce In Only 60 Days

Advertisement

4. Even if the marriage doesn't work, you will have peace of mind you tried

before leaving marriage couple considering the reason they have peace of mind they went the extra mile simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

Even if it doesn't end up working out, don't you want to know you gave it everything you had? Researchers studying regret discovered that in any given week, we're a little more likely to regret what we did than what we didn't do. But zoom out to the end of someone's life, and it's a completely different story. At that point, people regret what they didn't do five times more often than what they did.

RELATED: 11 Signs That Your Marriage Can Still Be Saved

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

5 Couples who work on their marriage have a 50/50 chance of developing a friendship, even if it fails

before leaving marriage couple considering the reason they will develop a better understanding Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Maybe you two weren't meant to be married, but a great friendship could still be possible. Sure, the success rate for marriage therapy lands somewhere around 40-50% if you're only counting couples who stay together. But that stat doesn't capture everyone who left therapy with better tools, more clarity, or a genuine understanding of their partner for the first time. Therapists often say real success is about learning to actually communicate and treat each other with empathy, no matter where the relationship ends up.

RELATED: Should I Get A Divorce? How To Answer The Painful Question Once & For All

Advertisement

6. Things might seem more manageable with a set time frame

before leaving marriage couple considering the reason it's easier when they have a set time frame Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

It doesn't seem as overwhelming, and working together helps bring a common vision to share. Working on your marriage for one more year can also teach your children the value of their parents’ marriage.  Talking to your kids at their level about Mom and Dad and learning better ways to communicate helps everyone. When marriages are in the ending stage, there is often resentment and anger. Working with a therapist to minimize those feelings, replacing them with understanding and forgiveness, many times leads to healing.

Working with couples, I have heard over and over numerous people tell me, "If I had known then what I understand now, I think we could have worked it out." Why not take one more year when you feel you are at the end of your rope, and instead of ending it, work toward restoring your marriage? You have nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain.

RELATED: 10 Ways To Enhance Your Marriage Without Even Interacting With Your Husband

Mary Jo Rapini, MEd, LPC, is a psychotherapist, author, speaker, and intimacy counselor.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Men Who Are Ashamed Of Their Marriage Almost Always Avoid These 11 Topics
Are You Genuinely Compatible With Someone? 18 Fun Ways To Find Out
Wives Who Don't Want Intimacy Anymore Usually Give These 11 'Nice' Excuses
Loading...