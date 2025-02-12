Astrologer Says 2 Zodiac Signs Will Be The ‘Center Of Attention’ On Valentine’s Day

It's almost February 14th, and that means everyone's looking for love — or at least some really good chocolate. But this year, Valentine's Day comes with a little extra spice. It falls fresh on the heels of the full moon in Leo, with all its outspoken, attention-grabbing bombast still very much in the air.

In short, emotions are particularly high this Valentine's Day, unlike the usual aloof Aquarius season vibes — and that's all before we even take into account Mercury, the planet of communication, switching signs on the same day and moving from Aquarius to dreamy Pisces.

However, professional astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck said that for two signs in particular, all the action in the skies is going to make for an especially eventful V-Day this year, which might be one for the books.

Two zodiac signs are the center of attention on Valentine's Day:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

After its big, energetic moment in Leo, the moon will transit through meticulous, detail-oriented Virgo on Friday, February 14, 2025 — and that means Virgos and those with major Virgo placements are in for a Valentine's Day ride.

Brobeck said this lunar transit will be "pushing you up to into the spotlight" on the holiday. So, expect lots of attention — and maybe even a few surprises. "Maybe somebody comes out of the blue and takes you somewhere on Valentine's Day," Brobeck said.

And with the moon hanging out in neat and orderly Virgo, many will be inspired to give more practical gifts or an act of helpful service for the holiday, which is, of course, right up Virgos' alley. So, however this extra attention manifests on Valentine's Day, it's likely to feel extra special and maybe even tailor-made just for you.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries just might be in for a hot and heavy Valentine's Day, too, because Venus, the planet of beauty and seduction, moves into Aries just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

This means those with major Aries placements are "gonna find a lot more attention on relationships in your life," Brobeck said. Better yet, "you also might find that you're receiving more gifts on Valentine's Day than your friends."

However, there's some drama brewing as well — for everyone, but especially for Aries — because Mars will be continuing its retrograde through Cancer and will be "squaring that energy," Brobeck said. Cancer is a deeply emotional, sometimes dramatic sign, which means a bit of contention could be in the air.

So don't be surprised if all those gifts and all that V-Day attention come with a side of "drama or emotional upheaval," Brobeck warned. But then, you're an Aries — you kinda live for drama! So, just lean into it and make it your Valentine.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.