The Art Of Letting Someone Down Gently: 5 Kind Ways To Say You’re Not Interested

The most dreadful part about dating is having to tell someone you just don't like them. Figuring out exactly how to tell someone you're not interested can be really stressful when you don't want to hurt their feelings — especially after you've been dating for a while or have friends in common.

Breaking it off with someone isn’t as easy as walking up to them and saying “I’m not interested,” — at least for most of us. It might make you feel bad and even guilty for turning someone down. This can lead to even more painful methods of rejection that have become all too common in modern and online dating, such as ghosting.

Ultimately, though, a polite rejection is infinitely better than having the person you've been spending time with questioning where they stand. "Remember, this is another human being, with feelings, who you are breaking up with," says life coach Mitzi Bockmann, BA, CLC. "Would you ghost or breadcrumb a co-worker, family member, or friend?"

No one wants to be rejected — but we have to remember that no one really likes being the rejecter either. According to Bockmann, the best way to reject someone nicely "is to speak from your own perspective."

"Don't say 'you aren't right for me,' but rather, 'I know that I am looking for something different' or 'I don't feel connected to you,'" she explains. "That way you aren't attacking them personally, judging them, but rather speaking about your own needs. No matter what, it might hurt, but the pain will be less if you don't attack them."

I have to admit that ending things over text or a dating app messaging system is a thousand times easier than doing it face-to-face, but sometimes, you have no choice but to express that you aren’t interested IRL. Don’t worry, the steps below will help you say you're not interested politely.

Here are 5 kind ways to say you’re not interested:

1. Keep your interactions short

If you don’t like someone in the way they like you, keep the conversations short. Many people tend to assume you’re crushing on them if you talk to them for a long time. Keeping things short also reduces the chances of things escalating into a long-term relationship.

How to put it into action: If you’re not sure what to say to end it, try saying “I really have to go,” or “Sorry, I have to get back to my friends.”

2. Say 'thank you, but no thank you'

Some people are really bold, and they’ll ask you on a date right away. If you know from the get-go that you're not interested in taking your relationship any further, the best thing you can do is make that crystal clear from the start.

Studies in positive psychology found that expressing appreciation leads to better interactions and more positive emotions for everyone involved. When you lead with "thanks," you're acknowledging the courage it took them to put themselves out there. And when you follow it with a clear "no thank you," you're giving them the clarity they need to move on.

How to put it into action: Be sure to say "thanks" to let it be known that you appreciate the offer and think they're a great person — just not for you. Next, follow with a "no thank you" so that it is known you aren’t interested. If asked why, remember that you don’t owe anyone an explanation — you don’t have to answer unless you choose to.

3. Avoid flirtatious behavior

Saying you aren’t interested, but continuing to be flirty, can make you seem as though you're playing hard to get or sending mixed signals. Also, the person won’t think you really rejected them, and will continually pursue you.

Studies on flirting and miscommunication found that only 36 percent of men and 18 percent of women can actually tell when someone is flirting with them. Men especially tend to read women's behavior as more flirtatious than it's meant to be. So if your words are saying "not interested" but your actions suggest otherwise, those mixed signals create just enough wiggle room for someone to keep pursuing you because they're convinced they still have a shot.

How to put it into action: Cut out the flirty comments and gestures altogether so there’s no room for confusion.

4. Tell them you'd prefer to stay friends

Nothing kills the vibe more than being put in the friend zone. No one likes being friend-zoned by someone they’re interested in. Research published in 2020 found that people who've been friend-zoned have much higher sensitivity to rejection than those in actual relationships, which shows just how loud and clear that "let's just be friends" message really lands.

How to put it into action: Just say you want to be friends — watch how fast the flirting stops.

5. Remove yourself from the situation

Many people just aren’t good at taking hints or being let down easily. So you can’t shy away from being direct with them.

How to put it into action: The best thing you can do is just flat out say you're not interested in dating. Don't give the impression that you enjoy talking to them, or say anything to prolong the conversation. There might be an instance when you tell someone no, and they persist. If that continues and you feel unsafe, leave the situation altogether. You don't owe anyone anything other than honesty.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering health and wellness, relationships, astrology, and lifestyle topics. Her bylines have appeared on Unwritten, NSM Today, and Orlando Weekly, among others.