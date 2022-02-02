Top 50 Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Pregnant Wife

Valentine's day is upon us and if you have a special expecting mom in your life, we've done all the hard work for you.

We've gathered 50 incredible Valentine's Day Gift ideas to make your wife/friend/sister/whoever feel extra-special this February 14th.

Good ideas are galore in this gift guide (Hint: while a heating pad is a great pregnancy gift to have, it doesn't exactly scream romance.)

From fun mommy-and-me swimwear to monogrammed nursery decor to a spa day fit for a queen, these gifts are everything a pregnant woman will want before her baby is born.

And if none of these ideas fit the bill, you can always defer to a practical gift no mom-to-be will ever turn down: offer to do the housecleaning!

50 Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Pregnant Wife

Unlike medical compressions socks, these anklet socks offer enhanced support for maximum, all-day comfort that will keep up with all your pre-baby nesting activities.

Your hair goes through a lot of changes when you're pregnant — we won't even mention the postpartum phase — and this strengthening shampoo, meant for normal to oily hair types, reduces hair loss due to breakage from brushing.

The SNOO is the Lamborghini of bassinets — and there's a good reason for it: Created by renowned pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, the SNOO promises 1-2 hours of extra sleep per night with constant, calming womb-like motion and sound. Extra sleep, you say? Sign us up!

Combine the invigorating scent of eucalyptus & mint in this bar soap and body oil, with the calming aromatherapy of a lavender neck wrap to make an incredible Valentine's Day gift for your pregnant wife.

This is technically a gift for a baby, but we all know who it's really for: a doting mama! The Sleepytime Bundle contains the Classic Pajama Footies and an adorable matching nighttime cap. Suitable for day and night, they feature a hidden zipper for easy on/off during diaper changes.

This chic and comfy layer is perfect for curling up with a good book, getting the baby's nursery ready, or running the day's errands in style. Pair with the matching Heavenly Pant for a perfect mama-to-be lounging set.

What every mama-to-be wants: a diaper subscription! These eco-friendly ones from Coterie have earned a reputation for being fast-wicking, extra absorbent, and super-soft.

Give a pregnant mama the gift of self-care with this three-in-one skincare bundle, which includes a rose-scented clarifying mask, a cucumber herbal eye gel, and a fresh tea face mist. Ah, bliss.

Made of 100% certified organic longer-staple yarn, this is another gift-for-baby-but-really-a-gift-for-mom. You can never go wrong by gifting onesies and this bundle includes a precious set in berry, cinnamon, almond, and midnight.

This is one of those gifts moms won't receive at their baby shower because we forget to think about it! But it's actually one of the most useful gifts you can give: labeling bottles, clothes, and sippy cups are such a help, especially if mom has plans to eventually send her baby to daycare.

The coziest, snuggliest pair of slides a new mama will ever own: gifting this furry pair is a Valentine's Day no-brainer.

In the later stages of pregnancy, sleeping becomes uncomfortable and frankly, difficult — I mean it when I say I would not have gotten any shut-eye without this pregnancy pillow. Game-change for getting zzz's.

Pregnancy comes with all sorts of weird smells and an aversion to smells. This citrus-scented foaming body wash is a crisp, clean antidote to all of that.

For the pregnant mom with perpetually dry skin, this moisturizing bundle comes with a Crème Mains Nourishing Hand Cream, Crème Corps Hydrating Body Cream, and Baume à Lèvres Lip Balm — plus a gorgeous bag that fits all 3 products perfectly!

Candles can be a tricky gift for pregnant mamas — they may have an aversion to certain scents in the first trimester. But for later stage moms, they're usually a welcome, calming gift and this milk + honey one smells ike freshly baked oatmeal cookies dipped in milk & drizzled with natural honey.

This is such a unique gift idea. Artifact sets up your person of choice with professional interviewers — mostly moonlighting journalists — to capture the stories that matter to them, sort of like a private podcast. What a special opportunity to document a pregnancy in-real time for your future child to have.

The gift of chocolate is a classic Valentine's Day gift. This sampler box of delicate, melt-in-your-mouth truffles is hand-crafted and garnished with love.

For any mom who's really relishing a nice cold beer after a long day, this non-alcoholic blonde ale from Partake Brewing is a great alternative. It gives notes of toasted bread intermingled with floral, earthy hops, and a hint of pom fruit.

Um, how stinkin' cute are these Dylan's Candy takeout candy boxes? The best part: You can choose the candy of her choice to fill it with.

A gift for the bottle-feeding mom-to-be, this Philips Avent newborn set comes with four bottles, a bottle brush, and two soothies. The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding.

A chic maxi dress that shows off all her new curves, this piece transitions effortlessly wherever she goes and will make her feel sexy while strutting her baby bump.

These Moroccan house slippers are made with strong but soft goat leather to provide ultimate comfort and durability. And because some things are better with time (like pregnancy!), these slippers will mold to the shape of your foot.

Pregnant moms want snacks. Any hour, any day, any time. The cool thing about Munchpak is that it includes snacks from all over the world, so mamas-to-be are likely to discover some new global treats they've never noshed on before. Yummy.

A little secret: She won't always want to travel with a bulky diaper bag. Sometimes she'll want a mini bag that just fits diapers and wipes for when she needs to run a quick errand or take a short stroll. This is where the hiAria diaper bag comes in handy: as their site says: motherhood — but make it chic.

We love furniture that doubles as storage! A beautiful option for storing baby blankets, the thick padding and soft fabric make this end of bed bench comfortable and welcoming in any entryway, bedroom, or nursery.

This rose gold shimmer scrub is made with Vitamin A, Rose Gold Mica — AKA nature's "glitter," Raw Sugar, and Coffee Seed Oil, natural oil that deeply penetrates and hydrates skin.

A gift no pregnant mom can resist: Matching retro swimwear! And is there a happier color than sunny orange? We think not.

A new scent is always a welcome gift idea, pregnant or not — just make sure she's past the first trimester. This perfume gives notes of pink peppercorn with the understated tartness of the bitter orange. It's different — in a good way.

Bubble baths that irritate your nether regions are the worst. But fear not: DeoDoc's team of women doctors has developed a gentle formula of rich bath bubbles without compromising on safety and maintaining the important pH of a woman's vulva.

Fun fact about labor: Sometimes it takes a while — it's not always like the movies. Gift your mom-to-be a coloring book to bring with her to the hospital for a calming activity to do during downtime before the baby arrives.

Warmmuffs are a must-have stroller accessory. Cleverly attached to the stroller, it keeps hands toasty while making it easy to tend to a child’s needs without ever losing another glove (we've all been there.)

Snacking is a cherished pastime of pregnant women everywhere. And this new brand of gourmet popcorn, which comes in flavors like Vanilla Cake Pop, Salted Caramel, Maui Heat, Cinnalicious — is a snacker's paradise. Buy her one flavor, buy her all of them!

A rainbow wall hanging is a bright, sunny addition to any nursery. How can you not smile when you see this? This one features fringe-style textures and handwoven wool.

These velvety-soft maternity leggings are an incredible Valentine's GIft because in the late stages of pregnancy, it's literally all she'll wear. Wearing these makes us wish all pants came with an elastic waistband, pregnant or not.

A genius idea for storing — and admiring! — all those squishy, adorable baby photos. Simply set up the frame and invite family and friends to share photos and videos — anyone with a smartphone can instantly share memories of the frame from anywhere in the world.

This Valentine's Day gift combines two of our favorite things — matching outfits and comfy joggers! We also love that this brand only goes by names, not traditional size labels, to promote body positivity.

The name of this brand says it all: DARLING — exactly what this memory book is, giving moms-to-be a simple (and beautiful!) way to document all the darling moments of their baby's first year.

This handcrafted soap is made in small batches of saponified oils of coconut, RSPO-certified palm, and shea butter, and its name — Love Potion No. 9 — makes it perfectly suited for Valentine's Day.

Two of our favorite brands, combined! A keepsake gift box contains a collectible FAO Schwarz teddy bear with a signature, one-of-a-kind baby luxe Posh Peanut weighted blanket in teddy bear print.

When you have a baby, you want everything to be machine-washable, and this chic Ruggable x Keith Haring ash grey rug is just that— along with being water-resistant and stain-resistant. Every parent's dream!

Socks are such a practical, great gift — you can never have too many! And these grippy "Be Mine" ones are just the festive ticket for a Valentine's Day gift she'll love.

You may have to help your pregnant mom apply — feet are hard to reach in the later stages of pregnancy — but this yummy moisturizing formula will relieve and repair extremely dry, cracked feet. Bring some with you to the hospital, too!

A truly generous gift for moms-to-be who enjoy the finer things in life, this cashmere rainbow blanket, made in Mongolia and angel-soft on baby's skin, is pure newborn luxury.

A fun gift idea for moms-to-be who love decorating their baby's nursery! This is such a fun way to customize a baby's room. There are myriad themes to choose from: Alpine Skier, Aspen, Boston, Chatman, whatever suits your personal style.

Rockets of Awesome is a nifty subscription service that customizes baby + kids clothes for you: you simply fill out the style quiz and they'll send you a box of items. It's up to you to approve the box, swap out what you don't like, and voila! Your baby is ready to rock in custom clothing — picked out by you!

Three all-natural herbal blends are designed to support expecting and new parents. Pack these in your hospital bag for good vibes only, whenever you need them.

Packing a hospital bag for giving birth is overwhelming, especially if you're a first-time mom. Let Baby Boldly do the hard work for you! Choose from three pre-packed birth bags — the minimalist, the happy medium, or the fully prepared — and stress about nothing except how bad those contractions are going to be.

Oh baby, indeed! This stunning mom-to-be gift box comes with all the fixings: a Mother and Child coffee table book, Goodnight Moon board book, wee nibble plush bunny, Navy 'MAMA' baseball mat, plus more.

Milestone blankets are so fun for moms to track the monthly growth of their baby and this Winnie the Pooh Gerber x Disney Baby one is the perfect pot of honey.

50. Spa Day With Prenatal Massage

Photo: February Love / Shutterstock

The gift every mama-to-be really, truly wants: A full spa day, complete with prenatal massage. There's nothing that competes with a day of relaxation, comfort, and self-care before your newborn arrives on the scene. Make sure to check with your OB-GYN before scheduling a prenatal massage.

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. Follow her @angiecat86 on Instagram or email her at andreaz@yourtango.com.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.