Woman Writes Tribute Song For Ex Who Broke Up With Her In A Letter After She Depleted Her Savings To Move To A Different State With Him

A woman is truly making the most of her heartbreak by stealing a move from Taylor Swift’s playbook.

After moving thousands of miles away from home to follow her boyfriend, he abruptly ended their relationship.

While the woman surely endured a much-deserved self-wallowing session, she decided to document her journey, as well as the events leading up to it, to help her cope with everything she had been through.

Advertisement

The woman wrote a tribute song for her ex-boyfriend after he broke up with her in a letter.

In a TikTok video, the heartbroken woman, who goes by Spritely on the app, decided to vent her grief in an original song she wrote about her ex-boyfriend, and we must admit, her lyrics are creative, emotional, and certainly catchy!

“Imagine you live in L.A. with your boyfriend, and everything’s going amazing, till he says, ‘Babe, I wanna move back to Texas to be closer to my dad,’” the song begins.

Advertisement

Through the verses, the woman revealed that she had to quit her job in L.A., stay out of work for months, and completely deplete her savings just so she could move with her boyfriend to Texas.

Still, Spritely claimed that at the time she believed it was well worth it for the “love of your life who wants a future with you because he said so!”

“So you spend a month waiting for your [stuff] to arrive, and then another month moving in and building furniture and stuff, and you’re so happy!” she continued singing.

Until one day, Spritely’s boyfriend returned home from a family vacation and gave her a handwritten note.

When the woman opened the note, she discovered that he was ending their relationship, blaming it on incompatibility and their lack of common ground.

Advertisement

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

The song takes a sudden heartbreaking twist.

“How did I not notice this whole time? Three-and-a-half years of happiness, and we’ve been incompatible this whole time!! What a surprise! Thank you for informing me that we had nothing in common!” she sang.

After trying to pack up all her stuff in her car (and failing because she was in hysterics), Spritely drove to Florida to live with her mother.

Advertisement

And that pretty much summed up the last four months of her life — other than her amazing songwriting.

Viewers expressed their sympathies to the woman as well as praising her coping strategies.

“I’m sad for you but obsessed with your delivery,” one TikTok user commented.

“The lesson is clear here. NEVER compromise your talents for someone with lukewarm feelings. Redemption! I hope this blows up and fame becomes you!” another user wrote.

Even if it doesn’t make Billboard’s top 100, writing a song about your breakup allows you to process and express complex emotions in a creative and productive way.

Advertisement

Transforming your pain into art can be a therapeutic experience, and makes something meaningful from your heartbreak.

Channeling heartbreak into art is not a new concept, despite what Taylor Swift's critics would have you believe. Frida Kahlo was famously inspired by her volatile relationship with her philandering husband, Diego Rivera. Even some of Rodin's greatest sculptures were inspired by heartache over his on again off again romance with fellow sculptor Camille Claudel,

Writing about your heartache can help you let go of emotions that might otherwise fester, allowing you to process your grief, and helping you to move forward.

Who knows? Maybe one day, your outlet for a breakup could become a thriving career.

Advertisement

Spritely's song could also serve as a lesson for other young women to never disrupt their lives and careers to be with someone who wouldn't do the same in return.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.