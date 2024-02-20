Woman Demands A Divorce After She Finds Out The True Meaning Behind Her Husband's Lily Tattoo

A woman admitted that she would never forgive her husband for lying to her about the reason why he got a certain tattoo.

Posting to the subreddit r/TwoHotTakes — an online public forum that accompanies the popular comedy podcast "Two Hot Takes" — she claimed that her husband has lied to her for the past year and a half, and now, she wants a divorce.

She wants to end her marriage after discovering the true meaning behind her husband's lily tattoo.

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that under two years ago, her husband went and got a tattoo. Though he had never mentioned getting a tattoo before, he claimed he started thinking about it after his sister married a man with several tattoos.

"He ended up getting a lily tattooed on the left side of his chest," she shared. "I didn't really like it, but I didn't comment because he is free to do what he wants with his body. A little over a year after he got the lily done he went back and had some ivy added around it."

The woman shared that she used to accompany her husband to certain work events and parties, but in recent years he blamed the pandemic for the reason she could no longer join him. However, when things started reopening, he still didn't take her to these events. Eventually, after repeatedly asking, her husband relented and brought her to one, where things quickly went downhill.

"I met one of his colleagues. She works in the same department as him and they have the same title so they work together a lot. Her name was Lily," she revealed.

Her husband promised her that it was all a coincidence and she tried to ignore her feelings about him suddenly wanting to get a tattoo of a lily. After some time, he finally admitted that he'd been having an affair with her for the past two years.

"I was so shocked I was not even thinking about the ivy but my husband said that Lily had a baby named Ivy and he got the tattoo a few months after the birth. He begged me not to get a divorce but I can't forgive this," she continued.

Photo: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

She explained that she and her husband need to be separated for at least a year until they can be officially divorced. Since their daughter is turning 18 in a month, there will be no child support ordered for either of them to pay, and the divorce should be relatively simple.

Still, she's in shock and never imagined that she would be getting a divorce. "He wants to go to counseling but I can't. We have been married for 19 years and I let him convince me my feelings about his tattoo were wrong," she wrote. "I never thought I would be 43 and getting a divorce but here I am."

People online agreed that she was right to divorce her husband since he betrayed her trust and lied to her for two years.

"Don't look at it as you are a soon-to-be divorcee, look at it as you've raised your child, you have the career you want, and focus on finding a partner who shares your life goals and values," one Reddit user advised. "A 2-year affair and a baby is not a mistake, that tattoo is a token of love and commitment, so do yourself a favor and rid him of your last name."

"Also, don't protect him," the commenter continued. "Tell everyone the factual truth of why you are divorcing him. Women tend to shield info [out of] nurture reasons, and he doesn't deserve an ounce of empathy or grace from you given the layers of betrayal at fault here."

"How could you ever look at him again?" another user questioned. "He wrote her name and her daughter’s names to see every time he took off his shirt. He had no problem stepping out of the marriage fathering a child and getting his secret tattooed on his chest because they are close to his heart. It was his little laugh at you every time you saw it and didn’t know the meaning."

A third user encouraged the woman to make the most of the bad situation. "His season is over and yours is about to begin! Go! Roam free!! Go on a cruise, sit on the beach on a Caribbean island, and drink rum punch. That second round of love is going to come around and it will leave you breathless! You dropped the dead weight now go be drop-dead gorgeous! It’s your time! Embrace it!"

There are many couples out there who can weather the storm of infidelity and come out the other side better than before, and there are some relationships that simply cannot move past it. This woman's husband put her through the ultimate betrayal, and not only hid the true meaning of his tattoo from her but saw no issue in getting it done in the first place.

The path of divorce may seem solitary and frightening, but as many other Redditors pointed out, it's through this hiccup in her life that she'll hopefully find true happiness. The promise of a new beginning is on the horizon, and that may be the only silver lining throughout this entire debacle.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.