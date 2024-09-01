Woman Questions If She's Being 'Too Sensitive' After Breaking It Off With Her Fiancé Because He's 'Embarrassed' By Her Weight Gain

A 30-year-old woman shared that she was looking forward to getting married and starting a new chapter of life with the man she loved. That was until he made some hurtful comments about her appearance, and she called off their impending nuptials.

She broke things off with her fiancé because he's 'embarrassed' by her weight gain.

"I am in a long-distance relationship with my fiancé," she wrote in her Reddit post. "I've always struggled with body image and self-esteem. I used to weigh around [163 lbs], but I've recently gained some weight, and now I'm [174 lbs]."

She explained that she recently returned home from visiting her fiancé.

"It's been a tough year with exams and other personal challenges, so I knew I had gained some weight," she admitted. "I told him about it and assured him that I planned to actively work on it once I got home."

And she did — in the two weeks since her trip, she worked out daily and changed her diet to be healthier.

Africa Studio | Shutterstock

While there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to get into shape, especially if you feel as if your weight gain is unhealthy, losing weight should be a decision made by the individual and no one else.

The fact that she had to assure her fiancé that she would lose the weight was telling.

Your partner should never be the person to bring you down and make your self-esteem and confidence worse. They should be the person who tells you that you're beautiful no matter what, and they'll love you through everything — even fluctuations in weight.

In fact, research has shown that in healthy relationships, partners can make a difference when it comes to positive lifestyle changes and overall well-being. Basically, a loving and caring partner offers the proper support when change is desired.

If you're in a relationship with someone who makes you feel as if you need to drastically change your appearance to make them happy, then unfortunately, they might not be the right person for you.

antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

The woman called off the wedding after a hurtful phone call with her fiancé.

Two weeks after her visit, the woman received a phone call from her fiancé, in which he claimed he had to be "completely honest" with her.

"He admitted that the reason we didn't go out much during my visit was that he was embarrassed to be seen with me," she revealed. "He also said that's why he didn't introduce me to his 'friends' while I was there. He essentially told me that my appearance disgusted him."

He ruthlessly insisted that she wasn't the person he proposed to and mentioned that if she were to get pregnant in the future, he'd expect her to lose all of the baby weight and be slim again.

"He basically admitted he wanted a trophy wife," the woman wrote, "saying men are visual beings and that he was very unhappy with the weight I had put on."

Thankfully, she broke things off with him immediately after hearing the frankly offensive way he spoke about her. Still, she questioned on Reddit if she was being too sensitive about the entire ordeal.

Commenters unanimously agreed that she's better off without him. His malicious behavior reflects his own insecurities and fears, and she deserves to be with someone who will cherish her, regardless of the number on a scale.

