Woman Breaks Up With Her Boyfriend On Christmas Day For Giving Her A Bottle Of Wine As A Present

The holidays are a time of enjoying loved ones' company, exchanging gifts, and making happy memories, but not everyone gets the picture-perfect Hallmark movie holiday, no matter how much effort they put in.

A 28-year-old woman took to Reddit for this very reason. She shared that after all the hard work she put in to make the holiday special, she ended up with a broken heart.

The woman broke up with her boyfriend after he gave her a bottle of wine for Christmas.

After moving to a new place and starting a new job, planning for the holidays was stressful. She wanted to make the holiday special for her boyfriend and his sixteen-year-old daughter.

She hid moving boxes, decorated the tree, and spent the week before Christmas baking and shopping for the perfect presents. She admitted that there was an "income gap" between her and her boyfriend, and she was able to afford nicer gifts than he was, but she confessed, "Even a pair of affordable earrings could have made me feel happy."

She woke up early in the morning to prepare for the arrival of her boyfriend and his daughter to celebrate the holidays.

“I made sure the tree looked nice, I bought the food that he likes and I made myself pretty for him,” she wrote.

When her boyfriend and his daughter arrived, his reaction to the way she looked was childish.

He arrived and things started going downhill fast. She explained, "The first thing he did was to make fun of my makeup. He also made fun of my Santa hat. He laughed like I’m some ridiculous cartoon."

In an attempt to salvage the celebration, they decided to have dinner and exchange gifts. She gave her boyfriend a pair of AirPods and his daughter a bunch of Hot Topic items. They both loved their gifts, so the boyfriend decided to post his present on Instagram.

Before he could share gifts with her, he had to drop his daughter off with her mom. He told his girlfriend he would be back in an hour, but he got caught up at his ex's for over three hours. When he got back, he decided he wanted to watch TV instead of spending time together.

He gave his girlfriend a cheap bottle of wine as a present.

"He sat watching TV and gave me zero affection," she wrote. It was then he decided to give her his gift. She recalled, "He gave me his present which, TBH, I would have preferred not to get anything."

It was a small bottle of wine from the local convenience store.

It probably would have been fine, but the important detail in all this: she doesn't drink. “He has a job. He could have gotten something by actually thinking of me,” she confessed.

However, that was not her only gift. Her boyfriend also said that the rest of the gift was in his pants. At first, she thought he was playing games or making a joke, but no. She was supposed to be sexual with him as another present.

Furious, she took back the AirPods and kicked him out of her place. She thanked him for giving her “the worst Christmas."

To make matters worse, his family went on the defensive after their breakup. “One of them accused me of being materialistic and shallow. And also said that not everyone has a fancy job and that I'm unfair for expecting a certain level of gifting.”

The holidays can be a difficult time for couples.

Unfortunately, couples aren't immune to the stressors of the holidays and breakups tend to spike in the weeks before, during, and after the holidays.

Although Christmas Day ended tragically for this couple, it was for the best. Gifts aside, the effort and thoughtfulness that the woman showed her boyfriend were not reciprocated.

For her to be happy, she needed to feel like she had a loving and caring partner, not someone going through the motions so he wasn't alone on Christmas.

Sometimes old adages really do ring true: It's the thought that counts.

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.