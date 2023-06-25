You’ve just met a guy. He’s interesting, funny, sarcastic, and hot. Life is good. You exchange numbers and start texting each other. “So gr8 to meet U!” “U2!”

You hang out a few times and keep texting back and forth for a couple of weeks. Then the texts start to taper off and finally disappear. You sit there wondering why he stopped texting you. “Why did he stop texting me? Was it something I did?”

While no one can ever know the full reasons, the easiest answer is “yes” and “no.” Here are a few possible reasons why.

Here's why men suddenly stop texting women:

1. He's bad at communicating

Men aren’t really communicators. We aren’t taught how to be expressive and to communicate and share the way women are. Some of it is nature and some of it is nurture.

For instance, depending on the study you use, women use around 30,000 words/day whereas men use 10,000 words/day. Very rarely do men text back and forth with other men. If we do, it’s direct and exchanging information. So constant texting can start to get annoying for a guy.

Here’s an example of a guy-to-guy text exchange:

“Happy hour?”

“Si! Oddfellow’s?”

“Done.”

So if you want to keep a text convo open and rolling, don’t look for long interactions.

2. You don't have a strong bond

If you met a guy at a party and got each other’s number and started texting, you’ve probably spent more time texting than you actually did in each other’s company. There wasn’t that much time to build a good connection.

So while you are trying to do it by keeping in contact, the emotional pull for him to interact with you lessens to the point that the contact stops. If you want to keep the energy going, you’ve got to meet in person to raise the energy and emotional level and keep meeting. Men aren’t looking for pen pals.

3. He's talking to someone else

Most people are talking to/hanging out with/seeing/hooking up with multiple people at the same time. You may be one of 5 girls he’s talking to as he’s probably not the only one you’re in contact with.

Perhaps the relationship with one of them is getting stronger and he is cutting others loose. No guy is ever going to send a text that says, “Hey, got more serious with someone else so not going to be texting you anymore.” They will just disappear. And no, it’s not the best way, but it does happen.

4. You said or did something that annoyed or offended him

Maybe you were playfully teasing him about his love for Ariana Grande. The problem is that over text, there is no tone, so he may have read it as you being derisive or dismissive.

It could have been on the last date you showed too much attention and he felt smothered, or exactly the opposite. Again, we’ll never know so don’t overanalyze or beat yourself up over something that you have no control over.

But there is one reason why he stopped texting you that is complete BS: He was busy.

Everyone is busy. If a man really likes a woman, he will find time to text her. Even if he’s a neurosurgeon, he’ll find time in between patients to send a quick: “Thinking of you!” If you haven’t heard from him in a week or more, don’t make mental excuses that he was busy.

Hunt Ethridge is an award-winning dating and relationship expert with over a decade of experience helping people. He has been featured collectively and individually on CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, New York Post, Maxim, the Huffington Post, Telemundo, Yahoo! Shine, and more.

This article was originally published at Hunt Ethridge. Reprinted with permission from the author.