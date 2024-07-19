This past weekend, I ran into an old friend I hadn't seen in years. She told me, with her head bowed, she was getting a divorce. She felt lost and didn't know what to do.

Is that how you feel? I certainly felt that way when I left my marriage of 10 years. After defining myself as half of a couple for so long, I didn't have a clue who I was outside of that relationship. It was scary, but it was also exhilarating.

Advertisement

When my friend told me what she was going through, I held her hands, looked her in the eye, and said, "This is wonderful. It's your time for a fresh start — to learn how to move on. You have the opportunity to create a new life that excites you, starting today!" So, to help you make the most of life after divorce, here's a seven-step process to guide you through the next leg of your journey, and get you excited about the future ahead.

Here are 7 ways to rejoin society after a devastating divorce:

1. Get present

Find a quiet space where you can sit uninterrupted and clear your mind of all the clutter. At the present moment, there are no issues. There is simply a beautiful you. It's time you get to know her better. Give this gift to yourself.

Advertisement

Pixelheadphoto Digitalskillet via Shutterstock

2. Get real

Ask yourself, "What is happening right now?" Now listen for the answer, devoid of emotion. Accept responsibility for the role you played in creating this current reality. When you accept the truth, you tap into the power to change what you don't like.

3. Get over it

In a place of blame and judgment, there's no room for possibility. Surrender your need to be right. Know that everything happens for a reason, and express gratitude for the opportunity to learn and grow from every situation, good and bad. Shed light on your limiting beliefs, and then release them so you may heal and move on.

Advertisement

#brainretraining #emotionalfreedomtechnique #confidencetips #confidenceiskey #tapping #negativethoughts ♬ original sound - Giuliahalkier_ @giuliahalkier_ Replying to @runtheworld_ How to reprogram limiting beliefs and get unstuck ❤️✅ Limiting beliefs are like mental roadblocks that hold us back from reaching our full potential. They're negative ideas we believe about ourselves or the world that stop us from going after what we want. For example, thinking "I'm not good enough" or "I'll never succeed." These beliefs often come from past experiences or what others have told us. They keep us stuck in a cycle of self-doubt and fear. Overcoming them means challenging these thoughts, changing how we see ourselves, and taking action to prove them wrong. Evidence based techniques like emotional freedom techniques can help shift our mindset and break free from these limiting beliefs, opening up new possibilities for growth and success. If we don’t challenge and rewire these limitings beliefs, we will continue to feel limited, but if we DO rewire these limiting beliefs, we feel LIMITLESS ❤️ Comment for a PT 2 if you want me to demonstrate exactly how to rewire these limiting beliefs using a proven, evidence based technique. #limitingbeliefs

4. Get clear

Visualize yourself living a new life, fully empowered and self-expressed. See the details in your life and feel how it would be to live a life that's reflective of your core values and dreams. Stretch yourself. Know that you can create what you desire.

5. Get engaged to yourself

Declare an unwavering commitment to honor yourself with integrity. Place value on your needs because you're worthy of a new life that excites you. You deserve it! It's your time for a fresh start.

Advertisement

6. Get serious

Every choice either brings you closer to or further away from your vision, so back up your commitment with deliberate action that aligns with your vision. As your confidence grows, subsequent choices will be easier and will eventually become new habits.

7. Get support

Surround yourself with a community that loves and respects you for the contribution you make to this world. This also means cutting relationships that are toxic and looking to new places to get the support you need, like a support group or life transitions coach.

Advertisement

Chances are, you feel bad about the divorce and things that happened during the marriage. You likely feel hurt, rejected, and angry. If you don't, you may be repressing those feelings, and that's not good either. How long are you willing to stay stuck playing the victim? Think about the impact you're having on those around you and how it would be different if you loved yourself fully for who you are right now.

It all begins with a change in perspective. Seeing this major life transition as an opportunity for growth and the creation of a new life that excites you is empowering. When you begin to move through the fear and embrace what's possible, you will open doors you never even knew existed.

Advertisement

Lisa L. Payne is a life transitions coach, motivational speaker, and author of the book, What If They Knew? Secrets of an Impressive Woman.