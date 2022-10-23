Every person copes with a breakup in a different way.

For example, many people distract themselves with work, their friends and family, or whatever they can possibly find to occupy their time.

Other people quickly complete the post-relationship grieving process and get back into the dating world almost immediately — this is known as a rebound. Some people even use meaningless hookups or serious relationships to cope.

However, this isn’t always a healthy approach. In fact, quickly jumping into a serious relationship after a breakup has become so common that there is now a name for it: a rebound relationship.

Initially, diving into a rebound relationship might seem like a cure for heartbreak.

However, at the end of the day, these types of affairs are toxic. Rebounds scream regret, confusion, and insecurity — and mixing these things together is disastrous for everyone involved.

So, now you might be wondering if you’re in this situation and if you are, in fact, someone’s rebound.

Here are 5 undeniable signs you’re a rebound girl:

1. They’re emotionally unavailable

The first and most obvious way to tell if you’re someone’s rebound is if your partner is emotionally unavailable. This means that your partner has difficulty both discussing and conveying his or her emotions.

It can also mean that they have a hard time receiving such deep emotions and feeling loved because they’re hung up on something or have been hurt in the past. Someone who is emotionally unavailable is definitely not ready for a relationship.

So, if you think you are in a relationship with someone who fits this mold, you might be their rebound.

2. They constantly talk about their ex

Having a partner who always talks about their ex is a major turn-off. Additionally, it could also be a sign that they aren’t completely over their ex and they aren’t ready to be pursuing a new relationship.

Along with talking about their ex comes keeping in contact with them. If you find that your man is constantly talking about, or talking to his ex, it might be a sign that he isn’t really yours after all.

Unfortunately, he might just be using you as a rebound.

3. The relationship is moving too fast

This might seem like a hot take, but if your partner is newly single, you are at a higher risk of being their rebound.

You might be wondering, “Why is this the case?” Well, when someone gets out of a relationship, they tend to quickly find a new lover to avoid feeling heartbroken and alone. Though this isn’t meant to be harmful, rushing into a new fling or relationship can be a recipe for disaster.

Does this sound like a situation you are currently in? I hate to break it to you, but this could be rebounding behavior.

4. They send you mixed signals

If you notice that your man is interested in you one day, and then the next, not so much, then this might be a sign that he sees you as a rebound.

Running hot and cold in a relationship isn’t normal, and usually, there is an underlying reason for it — for instance, rebounding.

Additionally, if they don’t communicate things to you correctly, they probably aren’t as committed as you are. So, make sure to watch out for this behavior.

5. You haven’t met their friends or family

One of the most common tell-tale signs that he’s rebounding is that he isn’t inviting you into his life to meet his loved ones. Ladies, if his friends don’t know about you, and you haven’t met his family, then he isn’t as committed as you think.

Inviting you into his inner circle means he takes the relationship seriously and is willing to show you off to those who matter the most to him. If he chooses to hide you or your relationship, he might just consider you a rebound.

Mia Perlman is a writer who focuses on relationships, love, and dating. She is a content writer at Spine Media and a journalism and sport management graduate of Temple University.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.