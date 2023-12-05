Do not text these men back.
By Ronnie Ann Ryan — Last updated on Dec 05, 2023
Photo: filadendron | South_agency | Getty Images Signature
Texting has become a popular way to communicate among singles. People like it because it's a quick means of communicating details, and men usually prefer texting because it's easy to stay in touch without much effort.
Texting is also a fun way to banter without picking up the phone. That's the upside. The downside is when women mistake a man's frequent texting for real interest in them. Or, when he doesn't text back at all when he's shown signs that he likes you.
Sadly, many men are keen on how to be a heartbreaker and end up leading women on. But you don't have to be one of these women.
Here are types of texters to watch out for and avoid like the plague.
Because we guarantee you will run into them.
Here are the 4 types of male texters who will only break your heart:
1. The womanizing texter
He's not ready to be exclusive but seeks female attention. For this guy, texting is the perfect way to keep you — a woman — at arm's length. In this case, texting is his low-commitment way to stay in touch.
A man can be texting several women regularly. It helps him feel more desirable and like a hot commodity. Texting provides a great ego boost as the arrival tone alerts everyone in hearing distance of his popularity.
RELATED: 7 Signs He's Using You For Emotional Support
2. The cheating texter
He seems to be romantically interested in you, even though he's in a relationship. Many experts refer to such relationships as emotional cheating: when a man who has a wife or live-in girlfriend creates an emotionally close bond with another woman via texting.
This way, he isn't physically cheating, just flirting with other women. You wouldn't want a man who knows your man engaging other women this way, because he knows how to be a heartbreaker.
RELATED: 8 Signs He's A Player And Will Never Commit To You
3. The needy texter
This guy might text you all day. He wants your attention and needs your help. He'll either appeal to your nurturing side or just text little things all day to stay in touch. At first, it might be fun, but it can wear you down and become pretty darn annoying, especially when you'd prefer a face-to-face date. Eventually, you'll wait for the day when he doesn't text back.
RELATED: 18 Texts Men Send Women — And What They Mean
4. The controlling texter
He shows a lot of interest, wanting to know what you are up to and where you are going. Initially, you might feel flattered, but his demanding texts can get old, annoying, and even worrisome. The controlling guy might have time to date you, but he uses texting to keep a tight rein on you.
For the man who texts frequently but makes no time to see you, you should take this as a sign that something is not right. Some men satisfy their need for emotional support via text without having to date you.
Since most women are kind and naturally want to help, you are happy to lend an ear and feel communicating this way means something. You may feel flattered by how much he stays in touch or think it demonstrates his interest in you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Unfortunately, it usually means nothing. In effect, you are giving away your kindness, empathy, and heart for little in exchange. And you feel frustrated, wondering, "Why doesn't he ask me out?"
Your time is valuable and your support is a privilege. Don't give your support away to a man who doesn't make time to see you, regardless of his reasons. Avoid getting wrapped up in these uncommitted relationships.
If you want to get the message across that you don't have time for all this texting, there's no need to be direct. Simply stop answering the texts. You can answer every third text or take a few hours before you respond. He'll catch on quickly if you don't play the game with him.
RELATED: 10 Signs You're In Love With An Unapologetic Jerk
More for You:
Ronnie Ann Ryan is a love and dating coach. She has been featured on Fox, NBC, BBC, eHarmony, and more.