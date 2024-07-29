If a man can perform, he will generally not turn down doing it with his partner. Why then is your guy avoiding you, even though, in the words of Chappell Roan, you're hot-to-go? There could be several reasons.

Here are 6 truthful reasons he's suddenly avoiding intimacy with you:

1. There is something else within your relationship that he is very unhappy about

He is avoiding doing it with you because of it. Although this is more common with women than with men, there are still some men who won't perform if they're feeling alienated or angry.

2. You've changed in some major way, either physically or attitudinally

He is unhappy or uncomfortable with that change.

3. He has performance anxiety

It's due to some condition that he hasn't disclosed to you. When men become excited, blood rushes to all the right parts to ensure they're ready to go, but sometimes things can go wrong.

According to Healthline, some reasons for this can include substance abuse, certain medications, or just age. But don't worry, there are things you can do to help.

4. He's "getting it" somewhere else

If so, he may not need or want it from you.

5. He finds intimacy with you less-than-fulfilling

This is usually not the case, since for most men, any intimacy, even bad intimacy, is better than not doing it at all.

6. He has questions about his preferences

He may struggle to understand his orientation and doesn't know how to discuss this with you. Any of the above could be the cause of his avoidance of physical intimacy with you.

That said, the fact that you discovered him self-pleasuring means nothing. He's just pleasuring himself because he needs the release, and for whatever reason is unwilling to approach you. So, my advice is that you approach him. Take the initiative and seduce him and see how he reacts. Tell him you want to please him and ask him to tell you as graphically as possible how you can do that. Then follow his instructions to the letter.

If that doesn't re-awaken his desire for you, then it's time for you to initiate a serious talk to find out what is going on. One way or another, at least you'll know where you stand.

David M. Matthews is an Emmy-winning TV writer, producer, relationship coach, and author.