5 Tiny Secrets That Will Make You Happier Than 98% Of Other Couples

How you can have the happiest and healthiest relationship you've ever been in.
By Esther Bilbao
Last updated on Jan 08, 2024
Photo: Allyssa Sayers | Unsplash
The key to any healthy relationship lies in knowing how to be happy. Relationships can be a great source of happiness and make you feel secure and content in your life, and if you are happy at home, you're likely going to be happy in other aspects of your life and relationships, too.
So what are the signs of a healthy relationship, and how can you make sure that you're building one and not just making a mistake?
As a couple, you need to work hard for you to have a strong and healthy relationship. Following the right relationship advice will help ensure that you're both happy and secure together.
Here are 5 relationship goals you need to set for you and your partner so you'll know how to have a healthy relationship that will last a lifetime.
Here are 5 tiny secrets that will make you happier than 98% of couples:
1. Learn how to communicate
Honest and open communication is essential to any relationship. You need to talk to each other and feel comfortable in expressing your needs, desires, and expectations — even disappointments.
Make time to talk to your partner frequently and honestly about anything, whether it is about your frustrations or even your appreciation of each other.
Couples need to learn how to communicate clearly and understand nonverbal cues to avoid problems or misunderstandings that may result in confusion and anger.
- Set a time and place to talk to your partner without any forms of distractions like television, smartphones, or work.
- Think about what you want to say; if your partner will understand your message clearly.
- Be cautious with the tone of voice and your body language.
- Listen to your partner and let them finish talking. Learn how to listen calmly instead of attacking and being defensive.
- Respect each other’s opinions and feelings, even if you disagree.
- Learn to compromise. Sometimes, needing to be right is the first thing you need to let go.
2. Establish and respect each other's boundaries
Setting boundaries in your relationship does not mean you distrust one another. Setting boundaries is healthy for your relationship because it allows both partners to develop positive self-esteem and feel comfortable expressing what they like and don't like in a relationship.
Sometimes you may adjust yourself to please your partner and set aside what you want. You need to communicate clearly with your partner what your limits, beliefs, and values are, and what you want instead of just ignoring your own needs. This is necessary for you to establish healthy boundaries with each other.
- Be honest in communicating your thoughts and needs with your partner.
- It’s better to always ask your partner than to assume your partner’s feelings.
- Be responsible for your actions.
- Respect each other’s wants and needs.
3. Spend quality time together
Spending quality time with your partner is essential in keeping the fire burning in your relationship because you will be much closer and more connected.
The amount of quality time you spend together as a couple will strengthen your current relationship. Take note that quality time is not just "time" together.
Quality time is when you give your partner your full, undivided attention. You develop a deep connection with them and show them that you value your relationship.
Spending quality time can be done anytime and anywhere, as long as you enjoy each other’s company, you feel good when you are together, and both of you are able to connect in a positive way.
- Disconnect from the internet or turn off your smartphones and start connecting with your partner.
- Go for a walk or just sit outside your porch and talk.
- Go for a long drive. Visit parks or beaches and try to relax with your partner.
- When you want to stay at home, have a drink together while watching a movie. Talk and enjoy your conversation.
- Plan a classic date night. Dress up, go out for dinner, and see a movie.
4. Show your love and appreciate your partner
Make it a habit to show and tell one another how much you love and value your relationship with them. Sometimes, you do not feel that your love and efforts are being noticed, which may make you feel like you're taken for granted.
Show your appreciation and love to your partner in ways that mean the most to them. This will make your partner happy and feel that they're being valued.
- Remind them why you love them.
- Tell them “I love you” or “Thank you” in every appropriate situation.
- Send them a surprise message or gift just to let them know that you're thinking about them.
- Cook a meal that you know will make them happy.
- Do something for them without asking for anything in return.
- Be physically intimate. Hug and kiss them longer.
5. Solve your problems together
Being in a relationship is also like entering into a partnership. It means both of you should work hard together and solve any problems that come your way as a team to maintain a healthy relationship.
Focus on how you can solve your challenges together instead of focusing on who’s right or who’s wrong.
Using your emotional intelligence is one way you can start building a healthy relationship. Learn how to build relationships by developing trust. Managing conflicts using empathy and understanding.
If you follow these steps, your relationship — and your happiness together — will last you for a lifetime!
Esther Bilbao helps mentor women to have better relationships, health, and personal development.