10 Things Divorce Lawyers Do Before Officially Ending Their Own Marriages

The art of strategic breakup.
Considering a divorce? Brace yourself, it's no walk in the park.
Before you even think about filing those papers, let's dive into the playbook of savvy divorce attorneys. They've spilled the beans on the crucial steps you should take before plunging into the legal whirlwind.
Here are 10 things divorce lawyers do before ending their own marriages
1. Have a heart-to-heart with a therapist
Picture this. You, a therapist, and a cup of tea. Essential, right? Before you unleash the legal eagles, sit down with a therapist to unravel the emotional baggage. It's like having a secret weapon for the battlefield of emotions that comes with divorce.
2. Do some financial detective work
Time to play detective with your finances. Dust off those financial documents – assets, debts, income, expenses – it's like putting together the pieces of a financial puzzle. This step not only helps with fair asset distribution but also gives you a clear view of your financial future post-divorce. Knowledge is power!
3. Explore friendlier alternatives
Who needs courtroom drama? Check out alternative paths like mediation or collaborative divorce. It's like avoiding a messy reality TV show and opting for a drama-free resolution. Save your sanity, time, and, of course, your hard-earned cash.
4. Focus on document organization
Time to channel your inner Marie Kondo. Organize all your legal and financial papers – wills, deeds, and tax returns. Think of it as a divorce Marie Kondo-style, where order sparks joy and prevents any important docs from slipping through the cracks.
5. Master the art of co-parenting plans
If kiddos are in the mix, buckle up for some co-parenting plans. A well-thought-out plan isn't just a legal necessity; it's like a roadmap for smooth sailing in the co-parenting seas, ensuring the little ones stay anchored during the storm.
6. Law School 101 — they review the law
Ready for a crash course in divorce law? Knowing your rights is like having a superhero cape during negotiations. It's not about winning battles; it's about being informed and making smart moves in the divorce chess game.
7. They talk to the soon-to-be ex
It's like ripping off a Band-Aid – talking to your soon-to-be ex. Uncomfortable? Absolutely. But hashing things out early can save you from unnecessary legal acrobatics. It's a pre-divorce heart-to-heart.
8. They build an Avengers team
Superheroes assemble! Cultivate a support system with friends, family, and maybe even a divorce support group. It's like having your personal Avengers team for the emotional battles ahead.
9. They dream big post-divorce dreams
Close your eyes and dream of life post-divorce. Set goals and aspirations – it's like creating your vision board for a future that's drama-free and full of personal victories.
10. They choose a legal wing-person wisely
Time to pick your legal sidekick. Find an attorney with expertise, experience, and a vibe that matches yours. A good lawyer can be your guiding star through the legal storm.
With these moves, you're not just navigating divorce; you're mastering the art of a strategic breakup. You got this!
