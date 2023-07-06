Are you dating someone fresh out of a long-term relationship? Sometimes, when a person ends a relationship or marriage, they enter into a rebound relationship, where they are still emotionally unstable and are trying to distract themselves from the pain of their breakup.

If you've found a new guy or girl who just ended a partnership, we've got some dating advice for you.

Because nobody ever wants to be the rebound. Think of all the pain you'll suffer in the end.

Worried about being the rebound girl or guy? Here are just a few signs your new interest is using you to heal a wound.

Here are 6 signs that scream you're the rebound girl or guy:

1. Their ex is still in the picture

Even though the breakup was not long ago, neither of them has changed their Facebook status to "single." He continues to obsess over his ex's Facebook updates, what she's doing, and who she's doing it with.

He still has pictures of his ex around his house, on his phone, and he's not up to removing them. His ex still talks to him and comes around for any reason.

2. Their friends are shocked they're dating

If everyone is shocked at the fact your new relationship partner is already dating, you should step back and think about what's going on. They know her better than you do. Sometimes people from the outside looking in have a better view because they're not emotionally involved.

3. It is all about the physical relationship

Most rebound relationships are all about sex and have very little emotional substance. Remember this!

4. They won't talk about serious issues

When you try to get serious and talk about deep emotional subjects, he steers away. He knows he's only interested in a short-term fix for a broken heart.

5. They won't commit

If she shows no sign of committing to anything in the future with you — even a week or longer out — odds are she's just using you to get reacquainted with the single life.

6. They talk about their ex — and they're bitter

Does your new date talk about his ex all the time? Does he always find a way to always fit her into any conversation? Does he still seem very upset about the end of his last relationship and hold all women in a bad light (because of her)? These are signs that he's not healed.

If these scenarios sound familiar, you may want to think very seriously about getting involved with this person. He or she is definitely not over their last relationship and will have a difficult time opening up to feel anything for anyone else until they do.