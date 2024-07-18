If A Guy Uses These 15 Unfortunate Phrases, He's Likely Not Interested In You

Men aren't that hard to decode, really. This is especially true when you're trying to figure out if he's actually into the idea of starting a relationship with you.

The signs he's not into you are apparent — not only in his body language, but also in what he's saying. Because there are certain phrases he says that indicate he's not interested in a relationship.

If a man uses these 15 phrases, he's likely not interested in you

1. 'I have a girlfriend'

Rule number one of not getting yourself into trouble while looking for love: avoid men who have girlfriends.

Even if he's into you but says he's taken, just pretend he's not interested. Generally speaking, if you ask him about his single status and he tells you this, it's a sign he's not looking for anything with you.

2. 'I'm not interested, sorry'

It's pretty obvious what a man means when he literally tells you he isn't interested. If he's saying this, take it at face value and believe what he's saying.

This isn't a guy who wants to be with you. And he's making it very clear.

3. 'I'm not looking for a commitment right now'

If he's actually into you, he would want a commitment. He would be very straight up about how he'd want to settle down, and would share his dreams for the future with you.

Unfortunately, if he's saying this, he's actually telling you that he's not interested in anything serious other than a physical connection.

4. 'I'm really busy'

When looking for a relationship and dating people, it's certainly a phrase people hear all the time. But a man who is genuinely interested in you as a person will make time for you. After all, A-list celebrities seem to have no problem squeezing in time during tour dates to see their significant others.

When a man says this phrase, it can mean one of two things. If he's very insecure, he probably wants a little ego boost. If he's saying other things along with "I'm really busy," he's trying to soften the blow of his disinterest.

If he's insecure, he will usually be really shy about it and stammer around you. If he's trying to soften the blow, he might even tell you upfront that he's not into you.

5. Silence

Have you ever been stone-cold silent with someone you like? Probably not, especially if that person reached out to you. In fact, you'd most likely text them pretty frequently.

With this, it's best to take a hint that he's not interested, even if it hurts.

6. 'You could do better than me'

While it may sound like a compliment, a man who says this phrase is giving you a warning of sorts. He's saying that he will most likely hurt you, and doesn't want you to be disappointed when that happens.

He's also well aware of your feelings towards him and is trying to let you down easy. Though it seems nice of him, consider it a red flag that he's not into you.

7. 'I'm going to be so jealous of the guy who dates you'

Guys aren't very good when it comes to softening the blow of rejection or being subtle with disinterest. This is their way of being gentle.

But don't try to argue with him over this. He will just be firm about it. Instead, focus on moving on.

8. 'To be honest, I'm really not over my ex'

This is another way a man tries to be subtle, hinting that he's not interested in you, rather than telling you outright.

When he says he's not over his ex, it means there's never going to be a "later time" that he will want to date you. He's just not into you.

9. 'You're like a sister to me'

You know how we tend to tell guys that they're "like a brother" in order to make sure they understand that we don't see them in a certain way? Well, this is the reverse of this statement.

10. 'Let's take a rain check'

When a man asks for a rain check, despite having plans with him, he's delaying your meetups because he doesn't want to give you the idea that there's a possibility of the two of you together.

It's really that simple. Guys will delay because they don't want to reject you.

11. 'You're not my physical type'

If a guy says this, he's not into you — and that's OK. Actually, you might consider it a blessing that he's not into you, because anyone who says this probably won't treat you with respect.

He's got a negative personality and is likely insecure about himself.

12. 'This really isn't going anywhere'

This is one of the more blunt, but polite, ways of saying that it's not going to happen. He's telling you up front that he doesn't see a relationship with you — not now, and not in the future.

Be chill about it, and accept it like a mature person. You don't want to be with someone who isn't interested in you.

13. 'I'd love to date you, but I don't think my parents would approve'

When guys want to let a woman down gently, they will do what they can to try to preserve her feelings. This includes coming up with a polite excuse that doesn't involve them.

If he's saying his parents would forbid it, just assume he's not interested and move on. Even if he's lying about it, it's a clear indicator that your time is better spent on someone else.

14. 'You're going to make some guy really happy'

Women say it to guys, and guys will say it right back to women. But it means the same thing: he's not interested in pursuing a relationship with you, and is trying to let you down easy.

It's best to just accept it and keep on moving forward.

15. 'I think we'd be better friends than lovers'

In this case, he might actually want to be your friend. And that's OK! You never know what may happen in the future.

But for now, it's his way of saying that although he may want you in his life, your relationship will never change into something romantic or serious.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.