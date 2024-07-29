Man Furious With His Girlfriend For Getting Her Period On Their Couch & Expects Her To Replace It

Staining clothes and furniture while on your period can be quite an embarrassing surprise, but it happens to every menstruating person at some point in their life.

It is certainly not something to be shamed or degraded for — but one woman's boyfriend did not get that memo.

When the woman accidentally stained a new couch while on her period, her boyfriend was furious and demanded she replace it.

The 20-year-old woman explained in a Reddit post that she lives with her 24-year-old boyfriend.

“Yesterday I started my period, and my flow was unusually heavy, and I soaked through my pad without realizing,” she wrote. “My [boyfriend] yelled at me even though I cleaned it up and no stains were left.”

Despite removing the stains, her boyfriend immaturely complained that he wanted to get rid of their couch, expecting her to replace it since she “ruined it.”

She started wearing double the menstrual products, using both a tampon and a pad, to avoid any further leaks, but her boyfriend couldn’t seem to let the incident go.

He berated her and demanded she stop sitting on any of the furniture at all, or else she’d ruin those too. He even went as far as to make her sleep on the floor without a blanket or pillow.

Period blood can be messy and uncomfortable to deal with, but forcing your partner to sleep on the floor is outright unacceptable. No one enjoys staining their clothes, sheets, or furniture, but there are ways around this that don’t involve treating your partner like an animal.

Reddit users argued the man’s cruel response to his menstruating girlfriend was largely out of line.

Commenters argued he lacked the necessary empathy and resilience to be in a relationship with a woman and potentially start a family.

“This guy is an idiot, and if he is ‘making’ you sleep on the floor with no blanket or pillow, that’s just abusive,” one person stated.

Another man commented on the post, sharing his monthly efforts to support his wife when she is on her period.

“I do the laundry at home and put my wife's washable pads in a delicate bag to help keep them longer if she is having a heavier day,” he wrote. I've fetched clean underwear and a pad and passed them to her while she is on the toilet. When she has bled on the sheets or couch, they get cleaned easily.”

“Imagine if you guys had kids and they threw up on the furniture what would he do?” another person pointed out. “If this simple of an accident happens and he reacts this way, he could potentially end up being abusive toward children,” someone else added. “And it’s likely that he doesn’t even see this behavior as abusive, but it definitely is.”

Many individuals advised the woman to know her worth and choose herself above any man’s controlling and toxic tendencies.

“If a man told me to sleep on the floor or stop sitting on a couch cause of something I can not help, I'd be telling them they can have the bed and couch to themselves cause they won't be seeing me ever again,” one woman contended. “Hope you've got enough support through this; contact any family or friends you need to help you.”

The boyfriend exhibited childish and inconsiderate behavior towards his girlfriend over a minor accident.

Period stains happen all the time — with unpredictable cycles and flows, these accidents are to be expected. It’s all a part of the uncomfortable and dreaded experience of menstruating.

The boyfriend should be well aware of the debilitating symptoms women get while on their periods, and rather than getting angry at her; he should’ve maintained his cool and been mindful of how uncomfortable his girlfriend must have been feeling. Even better, he should have found ways to make her as comfortable as possible.

It’s okay to not want stains on your furniture — have a designated blanket or towel to lay out on the couch and bed, or give her a pair of thick sweatpants to help her feel safe and secure. If stains do happen, recognize accidents happen and help your girlfriend clean up.

Under no circumstances is it OK to make your partner more uncomfortable than they already are over an incident that was already resolved. The girlfriend was likely apologetic and acted quickly in cleaning up and avoiding another stain, but he continued to express repulsion and added unnecessary stress to the matter.

If this is how uncomfortable he feels around a woman on her period, then perhaps he is not ready to be with a woman until he can better regulate his reactions to incidents like this.

The girlfriend is not at fault and undoubtedly deserves better than a man who will easily degrade a woman over an accident.

