Woman Shares Her Favorite Tradition Her Boyfriend Started Every Time She Gets Her Period

While those who are trying for a baby might feel discouraged by the news of their period, others can view it as a significant relief.

Of course, getting your period is anything but relieving. However, one couple shared the sweet and unique tradition they do each month on the first day of the woman’s menstrual cycle.

The woman took to TikTok to share the monthly tradition her boyfriend started to lift her spirits on her first period day.

The couple, Cheyenne and Andres, share relatable relationship content daily on TikTok.

In a since-deleted video, Cheyenne shared various clips of her and Andres on a date at her favorite restaurant, Nobu. She added text to the TikTok, saying “Every month the day I get my period my boyfriend takes me to my favorite restaurant to celebrate we do not have to take care of a baby yet and to get me in a better mood.”

While some women prefer to spend the first days of their periods rotting in bed, myself included, many TikTokers cherished this wholesome activity, which some have described as a “menstruation celebration.”

The first few days of a woman’s menstrual cycle can be rather challenging, from experiencing debilitating cramps to muscle aches, from drastic mood swings to excessive bloating. While it only lasts around 2-7 days, that single week is the most physically and emotionally uncomfortable experience a woman has each month.

On that note, Andres’ efforts to comfort and spoil his girlfriend on the first day of the dreaded, unavoidable cycle are admirable, but they additionally address a valid point worth celebrating — not being pregnant!

A woman’s period is the ironic gift she receives each month for not being pregnant.

As many are aware, in specific terms, as part of their monthly menstrual cycle, women get their periods or menstruate, preparing their bodies for conception. If a woman does not get pregnant, her uterus, or womb, sheds its lining, a combination of blood and tissue.

As ironic as it seems, the magnificently painful experience of getting your period is actually a gift for not being pregnant. Despite the unpleasantness of menstruation, many women find relief in knowing that they are not expecting.

While using protection during intercourse is essential to avoid an unwanted pregnancy, accidents do happen, and sometimes contraceptives are ineffective.

Even if someone does want to get pregnant, experiencing a pregnancy changes them forever.

Whether they choose to have the baby or they take action quickly and secure a safe abortion, the experience stays with them.

After experiencing pregnancy, a woman will never be the same woman she was beforehand. So getting your period is a reminder that you still have your independence.

Especially considering the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, leading to the sequence of abortion bans around the country, it is truly a rare blessing to not experience the stress of an unwanted pregnancy. As countless women are struggling to access abortions for a myriad of valid reasons, surely, seven days of discomfort is worth celebrating over what could be an irreversible pregnancy.

Remember to honor your physical and emotional body during your period.

Of course, recognizing the blessing of getting your period over the prospect of a pregnancy is easier said than done, as it doesn’t exactly eliminate the extreme pain and discomfort of menstruation.

Not everyone has the energy to get dressed up and go out to eat on the first day of their period, but you can still celebrate in other ways.

Have a self-care night, make some herbal tea, and watch your favorite show. Nourish your body by eating iron and magnesium- rich foods. And while it may seem difficult in the moment, gentle physical activities such as yoga or going for a walk can actually reduce the impact of cramps.

Overall, allow yourself to rest and relax, as it’s not easy being a woman. In any case, the monthly menstrual cycle is a draining and debilitating experience in itself, regardless of what it signifies, and you deserve to celebrate and comfort yourself.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.