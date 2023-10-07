Teacher Reveals She Unexpectedly Started Her Period In Front Of Her Class & Decided To Turn It Into A Learning Moment

Unexpectedly starting your period while out in public can often become quite a shameful and unnerving situation, despite how normal menstruation is.

An elementary school teacher named Emily Elizabeth admitted that after getting her period in front of her class, she decided to refrain from displaying a negative reaction in hopes that it would become a learning moment for her students.

After getting her period in front of her class, she chose to stay as 'calm' as possible.

"Do I have a story from today," Elizabeth began in her video. The Australian-based primary school teacher of mainly 10- and 11-year-olds explained that she had worn white pants to school, which is the start of every period horror story.

While in the middle of a lesson, she noticed that some of the young girls were walking around to different groups and distractedly chatting. After trying to corral them into focusing on their assignment, Elizabeth once again noticed them whispering.

"I'm like, 'Okay girls, what's happening? You're all talking about something.' And then one of my students was like, 'Miss Emily, can I talk to you? I'm sorry, but I just want to let you know that I think you might have got your period,'" Elizabeth recalled.

Internally, she admitted to feeling resigned at the news, but quickly decided that she didn't want her students, especially the young girls in her class, to see her become flustered or start to freak out. "Emily, this is your chance — to normalize my reaction and make it really normal for the kids to see an example of how to react when this happens," she told herself.

Calmly, she thanked her student for telling her and explained that she had a spare change of clothes in her office. Elizabeth quickly excused herself, went to the bathroom, changed her pants, and returned to her classroom.

When she arrived back in her class, all of her students checked in on her and asked if she was okay.

When she got back to her class, she told the young girls that she had gotten her period and thanked them for pointing it out. She even tried to crack a joke that now her outfit didn't match, but her students were quick to assure her that she looked fine.

At that point, some of the young boys in her class picked up on the commotion, and one of them raised his hand to ask what had happened. Elizabeth informed him that she had just gotten her period and promised that it was normal, to which some of the boys chimed in that their mothers also got periods.

"One of my boys was like, 'Miss, can you check your email?' He emailed me and he's like, 'Miss Emily, are you okay? I just wanted to check,'" Elizabeth said, adding that the gesture warmed her heart. She promised the student that while it was annoying to have unexpectedly started her period, she was fine.

"This class is so beautiful," she gushed. "I could've reacted and got really flustered and embarrassed but that would have just set the example and tone of how my students could react, but me trying to stay as calm as possible, I think would have been a good example to them that this is a normalized thing every girl experiences."

It's no secret that young minds are extremely impressionable, especially with the ages of the students that Elizabeth teaches. Having a composed reaction goes beyond just the context of menstruation, but shows that handling unexpected situations with grace and composure is not only possible, but also preferable.

Despite how common menstruation is, there is still a serious stigma around periods.

According to a 2021 study conducted by PERIOD, a menstrual movement, 76% of students say there is a negative association that periods are gross and unsanitary and 65% agree that society teaches people to be ashamed of their periods. Seventy percent say the school environment makes them especially self-conscious of their periods.

By being open about the reality of getting her period and refusing to show any embarrassment over it, Elizabeth is allowing all the students in her class to feel comfortable discussing and acknowledging natural bodily functions. This contributes to creating a safe space where kids can express themselves without fear of judgment.

