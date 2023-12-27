If these things are happening in your relationship, it's time to leave.
It's so hard to tell when you’ve met the right person. And figuring out how to know if you're in the wrong relationship is not the easiest thing, either.
Everything starts with chemistry, but there's no guarantee that it will be the right relationship for you.
One way to get a handle on what you want is to know what you don’t want.
There are a few red flags that indicate that you’re in the wrong relationship, and knowing them can save you a lot of heartache.
Here are 3 less obvious signs you're in the wrong relationship:
1. Neither of you is working on it.
An adage states that relationships take work. While there's an obvious truth to this, it shouldn’t feel like you’re pushing a rock uphill only to watch it roll back down again.
Work that accomplishes nothing and garners no visible improvement or change is a sign that you're in the wrong relationship.
There needs to be a willingness and openness to change in a partner, along with the ability to take personal responsibility. Otherwise, it can be extremely frustrating and you will get nowhere.
2. You feel fatigued in the relationship
If you find yourself exhausted from unproductive fighting, you may be in the wrong relationship.
Productive fighting is not the end of a relationship. It's often the beginning. However, unproductive and unresolved fighting is a red flag.
Emotional stress takes its toll. Your nerves become raw and you feel extremely fatigued.
If you find yourself often at your wit's end, it may be time to examine what your body is trying to tell you. The body doesn’t lie.
3. Your relationship fills you with confusion
When you continually find yourself not understanding what’s going on in your relationship, the mixed signals can give you a sense that confusion is setting in.
Confusion is often a sign and tactic of toxic people in your life. People with the ability to love are straightforward and can make and keep agreements.
If you constantly find yourself wondering what’s going on, maybe it’s because there’s something wrong.
Clarity comes from the ability to ask for what you want and say no to what you don’t want. If you're often confused, it may be time to approach your partner and see if you can agree.
People who know how to love can make and keep agreements. But, people who don't know how to love often make agreements they just don't keep them.
Work is something we do intending to improve. If you're just spinning your wheels, this is not a good sign.
Fatigue tells you that something is wrong because when your emotions are drained, the body will demonstrate it.
Confusion can cause you to second-guess yourself and often keep you in the wrong relationship. So, check in with yourself and trust your intuition.
Being in the wrong relationship can take its toll on you, but being aware of the signs can give you clarity and put you back on the road to what you want.
