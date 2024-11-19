Husband Gave His Wife ‘A Warning Tap’ Across The Face & Then Yelled At Her For Calling It ‘Abuse’ — ‘He Said I’ll Ruin His Career’

About one in four women experience physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner at some point in their life. This startlingly sad statistic shows just how common of an experience this is.

Sadly, one woman on Reddit experienced this firsthand when her husband acted violently toward her and later attempted to downplay his actions.

A wife said her husband gave her a 'warning tap' across the face and yelled at her when she called it 'abuse.'

"About a week ago my husband and I got into an argument over his phone, which he had misplaced," the 24-year-old woman recounted in her Reddit post. "I was in the shower when he lost it and when I came out he was throwing a fit over it."

The woman attempted to explain to her husband that she hadn't touched his phone and that she didn't have time to argue or help him look because she needed to get dressed. During his "fit," her husband of a year blocked the bathroom door, preventing her from leaving. When she questioned if he could move, he only got angrier.

"Apparently, my tone was rude because my husband turned around and shoved me into the room," she wrote, adding that she tried to calm him down to no avail. "He tells me to hurry up. I snap back 'I’m not gonna hurry up, it isn’t my [expletive] fault!'"

"My husband turned around and hit me on my mouth with the back of his hand," she wrote. "It didn’t even really hurt but I was appalled. He called it a 'warning tap' because of 'my attitude.'"

The wife immediately left her husband after his abuse.

She called her mom, went to her house, and hasn't left since, admitting that she was even writing her Reddit post from bed with her mom.

"My brother took me over the next day to get a few things," she recalled. "My husband asked me if all this [was] really necessary and I said, 'Yeah, it is when you abuse your wife.'"

At the mention of "abuse," her 30-year-old husband became even more agitated, screaming at her and demanding she not use that word.

"He was so stricken that I called it 'abuse,'" she wrote. "He said I can ruin his career if I use that word ... but that’s how I feel. He sent me several texts threatening to divorce me if I use that word again, or try to hurt his career by saying it [to] someone "important.'"

Whether or not this man believes it was a "warning tap," he put his hands on his wife. Under no circumstances should a woman ever be subjected to a physical attack by a man or domestic partner.

Abuse doesn't always look the same, and while her husband may swear up and down that he won't hit her again, there's a strong possibility that he will. Those who display abusive behavior once are likely to again, especially if they don't take accountability.

A staggering number of women are affected by domestic violence in their relationships.

Women experience domestic violence at a higher rate than men do. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 29% of women and 10% of men have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by a partner. Women ages 18 to 24 and 25 to 34 experience the highest rates of intimate partner violence.

In a loving, healthy, and compassionate relationship, neither person thinks it's ever OK to physically hit or abuse their partner in any capacity.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, in order for an abuser to change, they must admit fully what they have done, stop making excuses, make amends, and accept responsibility.

This man has done the opposite of that, showing no signs of remorse and only caring about the potential of his career being ruined by her true accusations. He didn't check in on his wife's well-being and he didn't apologize.

"The fact that he doubled down and screamed at you for calling a spade a spade is insanity," one commenter pointed out. "If he truly cared, you calling it abuse would have been a wake-up call and he would be enrolling in an anger management program and getting therapy."

At the end of the day, if the woman doesn't feel safe in the company of her husband then that's her answer regarding the steps she should take moving forward. If someone loves you, truly loves you, they should never be the cause of your pain.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org

