Your friends are some of the best people in your life. They always have your back (especially during a breakup), but sometimes, being a caring and honest friend is hard, especially when they see you getting dumped over and over.
While your friends will tell you things like, “It’s their loss!" or "You’re too nice” and “You were too good for them” when you're wondering, "Why did they break up with me?" it's just smoke and mirrors.
You need the truth.
Your friends are great for fun, little getaways, nights out on the town, and being your support, but when it comes to why lovers walk away from you, you can't always trust them to give you the truth.
But don't worry, I've got your back! I'll tell you what your BFFs don't have the heart to say to your face.
It may seem a little harsh, but I know why women get dumped, and I'm here to share those secrets so it doesn't keep happening to you.
Here are 5 honest reasons people keep breaking up with you:
1. They broke up with you because you never say "thank you"
Though you deserve to be treated like the fabulous lady you are, don’t forget to mind your manners! Going out takes time, effort, and money, so let your date know you appreciate what they do for you.
Saying thank you takes two seconds and makes a difference in how a person feels about you. You would expect the same if you did something nice for them, so be sure you return the favor.
2. They broke up with you because you're not nice to other people.
Remember that dinner you sat down to the other night? If you were rude to your waiter, your date noticed.
If you were out shopping and spoke harshly to a shop assistant, your date noticed.
If you continue to treat other people without respect, that is how they think you will eventually treat them. Hint: It's NOT attractive!
This could answer your ever-pressing question: Why did they break up with me?
3. They broke up with you because you were rude to them and their friends.
Mutual kindness and respect help make a relationship work.
There is no excuse to act like a jerk to somebody.
If they talked to you that way, you would call it verbal abuse. This works both ways!
4. They broke up with you because you always want your way.
While it’s fabulous being an independent woman, part of it is being considerate of others, their wants, and needs.
Your significant other is someone you care deeply about, so don’t order them around like they are the hired help. (Don’t even treat the hired help like that!)
They will break up with you as fast as they can.
Part of an adult relationship includes compromise, taking turns, and treating each other with dignity and respect.
Keep your communication lines open and have conversations considering their wants, not just your own.
5. They broke up with you because you embarrass them in front of their friends
Whether it's fighting in public, flirting with their friends, or drinking too much (yet again), you know that uneasy feeling when you see a couple act this cringe-worthy way? Don’t be that couple!
Don't embarrass your date. They don’t want to make excuses for you or apologize for your crass, foolish, or unkind behavior.
