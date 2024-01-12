Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat On Miley Cyrus 14 Times? An Investigation

Since the release of Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers," eagle-eyed fans have been digging for clues that the song and music video are about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2010 and were together on and off for the better part of the decade. The couple eventually married in 2018, though would later announce their split a year later in 2019.

However, details about their relationship have started to resurface following Cyrus' single "Flowers," which was released on Hemsworth's birthday. While the song itself is rumored to feature many hints at Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship, the music video also allegedly has a few easter eggs, including its location at a house connected to cheating rumors involving Hemsworth.

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus 14 times?

Cyrus has publicly denied that cheating played a role in the dissolution of her marriage to Hemsworth. However, that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing that Hemsworth cheated not once, but 14 times.

Rumors began around the release of Cyrus' "Flowers" music video in 2023, in which the singer spends a portion of the video inside a Los Angeles home.

Cyrus has denied that the "Flowers" video references the rumor that Hemsworth cheated 14 times.

When British Vogue asked Cyrus about the video's connection to Hemsworth cheating rumors, Cyrus denied the use of such easter eggs.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” she said, adding, “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

The rumor that Hemsworth cheated 14 times seems to have begun on social media. In January 2023, celebrity gossip site PopTingz tweeted that "The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers' was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married."

Miley Cyrus’ "Flowers" was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married. pic.twitter.com/y6wGzWk9ll — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 13, 2023

The "Flowers" house is a Los Angeles home that's regularly used as a Hollywood filming location.

Incorrect reports identified the "Flowers" house as Cyrus' own Studio City home. However, the house "Flowers" was filmed in is actually a Hollywood staple known as the Farralone House, an iconic Los Angeles home that once belonged to Frank Sinatra — making it unlikely that Hemsworth cheated 14 times in it.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Farralone House is a lavish 4-bed, 6.5-bath house in Chatsworth, California, complete with a pool surrounded by a 2,000-square-foot lounge. The production business reportedly brings in over $1 million a year to the home and can be seen in Netflix's "Beef," "Mad Men," "Californication," "Big Little Lies" and, of course, Cyrus' "Flowers" music video.

Cyrus has also denied that cheating was an issue in her marriage to Hemsworth.

In an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Cyrus revealed what ultimately led to she and Hemsworth's divorce. The singer told Stern that her relationship with Hemsworth ended because “there was too much conflict," and that her decision to marry Hemsworth came from the trauma of the fire rather than her own desire to be his wife.

"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she said. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Shortly after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce, rumors began emerging that their split had to do with Cyrus cheating during their marriage. In an August 2019 Twitter rant, the former Disney star denied any speculation that she had been unfaithful to Hemsworth.

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," Cyrus began. "What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide."

The 'Midnight Sky' singer admitted that she has "cheated in relationships" in the past, but that wasn't the case for her relationship with Hemsworth.

"Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.