The Day I Went Crazy And Ended My Marriage — 'I Was Furious About The Dishes, But Not Really'

I was, for the most part, able to tame my fury, and I got better at it over the years. After all, I was responsible for my fury; my husband was not responsible for his. I managed both of our respective furies and did a pretty good job of it. I didn’t want us to be the couple the neighbors whispered about, and I especially didn’t want the neighbors to fear or villainize my partner, the Black man.

We were the interracial couple everyone was rooting for. Our love was true — because yes, love and fury can coexist — and everyone told us what beautiful children we would have. They were right about that; our children are beauties, for better or for worse.

When did I know I couldn’t contain either of our furies much longer? It’s hard to say. One could argue I’d already failed multiple times. There was the glitter still embedded above the kitchen stove to prove it.

I did everything I could to understand my husband’s fury. What can be understood can be controlled. I also made excuses and asked the kids to give him grace. He got to yell and show up late to the dinner table, but they were held to different standards. “Do as I say, not as I do.” It was my late father-in-law’s favorite saying, and my husband was picking up the mantle.

Advertisement

Sometimes, I could convince myself that everything was fine — for days, weeks, months, even years at a time.

That’s because my husband wasn’t a monster. As I said, the fury was both incessant and erratic. Always there, simmering beneath the surface, but only occasionally unleashed. The drama lay in the unleashing. I could usually tell it was building, but I couldn’t predict exactly when it would be triggered or exactly what would trigger it.

It was much easier to contain his fury before we had children; when I was the primary variable. It was even somewhat manageable when the kids were little—back when they could get away with things because they didn’t know any better, back when they were still cute. But as they entered their pre-teen years, things got difficult. Nefarious motives could be assigned, and conspiracies and plots constructed. Now, they could be held responsible for triggering Dad; they were old enough to know how not to.

The containment of my husband’s fury demanded more of my time and nearly all my energy. The job had spiraled into dozens of subtasks, a complex project with multiple moving parts. I had to try to contain my children’s emotions because their emotions triggered his, and I had to ask them to gloss things over, tamp things down, and let things go. Of course, they didn’t always want to gloss things over and tamp things down and let things go. They said it wasn’t fair, and of course, they were right.

Advertisement

Like I said, I wasn’t meek. I tried, on multiple occasions, to express my frustrations. We saw numerous counselors and did various exercises. I told him I felt like his emotional punching bag. I told him I needed us to make space for me in our relationship. I told him how much empathy we all had for his trauma but that it wasn’t fair of him to expect the kids to navigate his triggers, to put the onus on them.

Alex Green | Pexels

Advertisement

I also frequently told him I loved him, and I meant it. I’d seen his softness, his tenderness, his tears.

We were physically intimate up until the very end — kisses goodbye, hugs in the kitchen, cuddles on the couch, and were intimate twice a week. In bed, he was his most vulnerable and most generous. This is the way I feel about you, he’d tell me sometimes. If you ever question anything, remember this.

I tried to hold onto that tenderness. I tried to feel its smooth edges, like a rock clenched in my fist. But at best, intimacy accounted for one hour a week, and there were over 100 other waking hours to account for, 100 waking hours that were inching further and further beyond my control.