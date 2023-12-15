18 Behaviors That Turn Guys Off Instantly (Even From The Most Attractive Women They've Ever Seen)

Do you meet someone nice at a party or get-together, but they turn down an invite for coffee? Do you have problems getting beyond a first date or get dropped after a week or two?

If you're getting ghosted or rejected before you even get something started, you might be guilty of one (or more) of these instant turn-offs, even if you're fit, well-dressed, and attractive.

18 behaviors that turn guys off instantly

1. Being inattentive or distracted

A potential romantic partner wants to know that you're important to them. When you look around the room, half-listen to the conversation, or keep checking your phone, you're sending out the wrong signal.

2. Mocking other people's passions

Everyone has a “thing" they're into whether it's bowling, reality TV, kale, or Star Trek. You might not understand it, but if you mock their passion, it's an instant turn-off and shows you're incompatible.

3. Checking other people out

It's bad enough if you're constantly checking your phone, but even worse if you're openly scoping out a hot guy or girl that turns your head.

4. Being emotionally closed off

It's not a good idea to unpack your emotional baggage the moment you meet someone, but if you can't open up at all, that's a problem too.

5. Being a poor sport

One round of pool at the local dive bar and a potential mate might scratch and run if you rage when you lose or thump your chest and brag when you win.

6. Being jealous

Being wanted is a nice feeling, but if you get possessive and see everyone as a threat, that can get old fast.

7. Being pessimistic

If every conversation is about how much you don't like something, how it annoys you, or you constantly criticize, you're a pessimist. That can send a prospect scurrying away instantly.

8. Talking bad about others

Trustworthiness is a top trait that attracts people. If you're one that can't wait until someone leaves the room to unload trash talk them, it's no surprise you're not getting anyone's digits.

9. Being materialistic

It's nice to have nice things, but if that's all that matters to you or you judge people by their possessions, you might find yourself judged as a poor potential partner.

10. Having low self-esteem

It's nice to be humble (even if you're awesome), but if your sense of self-worth is so low that it's driving negative behaviors, you might come off as too much trouble.

11. Belittling people

Are you sarcastic? Do you hand out burns or make jokes at other's expense? If so, you might be getting brushed off with good reason.

12. Not holding conversation

Relationships start with a chat. If you can't hold a meaningful conversation on subjects of mutual interest, your looks won't be enough to hold their interest.

13. Being argumentative

If bickering gives you a thrill or you must always get your way, no doubt you're turning off people that you'd like to be dating.

14. Lacking ambition

You don't need to unroll a road map of your five-year plan, but if you don't have life goals and ambitions (maybe even a bucket list), you might come off as immature.

15. Always wanting to be the center of attention

The spotlight is great for an actor, but don't expect a girl or guy you want to stick around if it's always about you. When every sentence starts with “I," then you have a problem.

16. Being disrespectful

To be a good prospect as a love interest, the object of your affection must trust you to interact with their friends, family, and co-workers in a way that won't embarrass them.

17. Being clingy

Everyone needs a little space, and if you can't leave a little breathing room for a potential partner to hang out with friends or have a cocktail after work, you're going to chase them away.

18. Issuing ultimatums

No one wants to hear “or else." If you always make threats to get your way, it's an instant turn-off.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspectives. Reprinted with permission from the author.