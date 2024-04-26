10 All-Too-Common Signs Your Husband Is Cheating

Some men will make every endeavor to hide their secrets. So, it's unlikely they will come home with lipstick stains and reeking of a different woman's perfume. But there are evident signs to find out whether they are cheating. A cheating husband’s traits are behavioral, and if you observe, you will notice them over time.

Here are 10 all-too-common signs that your husband is cheating:

1. He suddenly had a makeover

A sudden transformation in your spouse is not very normal. If your couch potato husband is suddenly hitting the gym, you better watch out. There may be a younger colleague he is trying to impress, or he has found a new partner in the gym.

In either case, you should be on your mark because we know what lies ahead.

2. He's pulling away

His attitude towards you has suddenly changed. Your sweet and once so-friendly husband has started criticizing you for no reason at all. He finds fault in every little thing and finds excuses to push you away.

If these are your recent encounters, then you better be on your guard because it’s that time before the huge storm. Maybe your better half is attracted to someone else. He has really found someone better than you or at least, he thinks the new one is better.

3. You're together but you feel miles apart

It is difficult for any person to get emotionally attached to two people at once. If you find your husband distant for quite some time, this is the reason.

If he has stopped saying those cheesy lines or giving those warm hugs, then it is obvious that he is slowly getting attached to someone else and wants to keep you away. These acts are simply the guilt of cheating. He doesn't want to hurt you, but at the same time, you no longer mean the world to him.

Maya Lab via Shutterstock

4. He surprises you with sudden gifts

If you find your husband suddenly showering you with gifts or doing the dishes then don’t get excited. This might well be a sign of guilt he is trying to hide or get rid of.

Over-affection is another such act that you should see with caution. Don’t let these acts fool you.

5. He becomes protective of his phone

If your spouse has become paranoid about his cell phone and doesn't want you to get near it, know that there is something wrong. Talking secretly for long hours or texting for hours is definitely a sign of a different woman’s presence in his life.

6. He seems like a different man

If your spouse has suddenly become too busy with work or doing too much overtime or going on a lot of business trips, then these extracurricular activities may involve a different woman.

Gradually, he is making his time with you shorter and shorter to spend time with his newfound love.

7. He doesn't pick up your calls

A cheating husband’s trait is to skip calls from his wife. He will find excuses such as meetings, trips, or no network zone. These are very silly and easily noticeable excuses which you should understand as signs of extramarital affairs.

The same meaning implies that his phone is busy, hour after hour. This will be the time for you to act.

8. Your gut tells you something is wrong

It’s because a woman’s intuition is sharp. If you feel something is wrong, then it is likely that something is wrong. It is difficult for a man to cheat and act normal. You will sense that the chemistry is somewhere disturbed. Act on it now.

9. He's not interested in intimacy with you or wants physical intimacy too much

If you find your husband more or less interested in physical intimacy, then it is a definite call for trouble. Less intimacy might mean he is satisfying someone else and saving all his energy to dedicate the woman he is attracted to.

At the same time, more physical intimacy is a sign of guilt. He just doesn't want to let you know, no matter what.

10. He talks about someone else a lot

If he keeps mentioning a particular woman in his conversation, then it is a sure sign of his bonding. When you ask, he answers that she's just a friend, a very attentive worker, or someone he gets along with well — these are signs of trouble.

He is being half truthful. Your man is well on his way making plans to get rid of you very soon.

Mike Hatcher writes about open relationships, swinging and intimacy, and relationship advice for alternative lifestyles.