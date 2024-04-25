It is not a secret men lie to their partners. Men often lie to avoid major trouble and have perfected this craft. However, from time to time, their lies are exposed and many women complain men are nothing more than cheats. Yet, even though men lie, some of the reasons could be their partners. Most women hold a perfect picture of Prince Charming that can cause men to lie.

Here are 9 basic lies all men tell:

1. I’m stuck in traffic

Many men have difficulty with communication, and many find it difficult to explain why they are running late. Even for completely legitimate reasons, they will find it easier to say "I’m stuck in traffic" than explain exactly what is holding them back.

2. It’s not that expensive

This is yet another common lie men find themselves saying to a woman. These guys love toys and will buy something once it catches their eye. However, when questioned about it, they will likely say this line to prevent disapproval. It is also how guys try to prove they are responsible with cash and are not spendthrifts. They also want to earn trust from their spouse, especially if they use a shared account.

3. I’m on my way

Women might invite guys over to occasions they do not want to attend such as a family reunion. However, they can’t refuse to go since it could have some serious consequences. So, this lie is used as a way of stalling to avoid a difficult conversation. They compromise by being late on purpose to show they at least tried.

Paolo Schorli via Shutterstock

4. Sorry, I missed your call

This lie can also be rephrased as "my battery died" or "I had no signal" but the reasons all mean he simply blocked or screened your call. The major reason for this lie is they are afraid of telling their partners to give them some space. Most men need time alone or with friends, but are unable to express their needs so they throw this line to get some "time-out."

5. I didn’t drink that much

When your man says this lie often, it might be an indicator he has an alcohol problem. An alcohol addict would do anything to justify his habit or show they are still under control. In this case, you should sit with him when he is sober, show your concern, and probably seek help.

6. No, you don’t look bad

Many women are sensitive to this matter and men try not to offend them. Most men fear that if they give their honest opinion, they will hurt her feelings so they find it easier to lie. To get an honest opinion, ladies should ask their girlfriends instead as they are more likely to state the truth.

7. Just one more beer

When guys hang together and their partner calls them to come home, they tend to stall by saying "It is my last beer." What they mean is to leave them alone so they can spend more time with friends. It is a deceitful way to buy time and delay coming home.

8. I’m not looking for physical intimacy with you

When some guys say this, hooking up is exactly what they want. Most pretend it does not define a relationship, but it does. If you find it hard to believe, try telling your man you are abstaining until marriage. He will likely lose interest and will call and text less. Then you will know what exactly they wanted.

9. Nothing’s wrong, I’m fine

This is probably the most common lie men tell women. This fib is usually meant to prevent drama and protect their male pride. Many men are not good at expressing their feelings and tend to harbor these feelings within. It is easier for them not to admit it and try to avoid the situation. In this case, it is better to leave them alone and give them time to figure things out.

There are countless lies men tell women. These are just some of the most common lies.

Mike Hatcher writes about open relationships, swinging and intimacy, and relationship advice for alternative lifestyles.