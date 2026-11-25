A few unspoken social norms help people feel heard and respected, like waiting your turn to speak and giving someone your full attention.

When someone interrupts or seems distracted during a conversation, it's easy to assume they have bad manners, but those behaviors may actually be signs of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, adults with ADHD can often struggle with things like impulse control, paying attention, remembering things, and managing their time. So, sometimes, things that look or sound rude could actually have very little to do with how that person feels about you.

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Here are 5 seemingly rude habits that may actually be signs of ADHD:

1. Interrupting people while they're talking

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Someone who continuously interrupts other people in conversation is usually seen as rude or disrespectful. They may jump into a discussion and start talking about themselves or talking about something completely different.

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According to Kevin Antshel, a professor of psychology at Syracuse University, people with ADHD may interrupt others because they struggle to control their impulses and monitor their own behaviors. They get so excited to say something that they blurt it out without thinking about how it might affect others.

2. Looking around instead of paying attention during conversations

In conversations, a person who is easily distracted may look around often. They tend to look at their surroundings or check their phone.

In a 2023 study published in PLOS ONE, cognitive psychologist Han Zhang and his colleagues found a connection between how easily people are distracted and the ADHD symptoms they reported.

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Their wandering attention may not be because the conversation is boring. It could be their brain reacting to everything going on around them.

3. Forgetting people's names or important information

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People who have a hard time paying attention tend to struggle with their memory. They may forget their appointments or forget where they put their phone.

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It's not necessarily that they don't care enough to remember. People with ADHD may struggle with working memory, which helps them hold on to and use information for short periods of time. Their brain might also struggle to block out distractions, making it hard to create a lasting memory.

4. Canceling plans at the last minute

It's not uncommon for people to cancel plans at the last minute. They may have something else going on in their lives or just not feel like going out anymore. But for people with ADHD, canceling plans at the last minute may have more to do with procrastination and difficulty managing their time.

In his Psychology Today article, licensed professional counselor Ugochukwu Uche explains how some people with ADHD come to rely on the pressure of an approaching deadline to get things done.

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If someone puts off important tasks until the last minute, they may end up canceling their social plans to finish what they need to do.

5. Suddenly changing the subject during a conversation

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Someone with ADHD may make quick decisions without thinking, including changing the topic of conversation out of nowhere. Difficulty controlling their impulses and remaining patient could be the cause.

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They might have a hard time waiting for their turn to share something and end up changing the subject altogether. They may also have a thought pop into their head and start talking about it before realizing they've interrupted the conversation. It can seem rude and lead to hurt feelings, but they may not even realize they've done it.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.