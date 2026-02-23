Worker Asks Advice For Handling Their Wildly Inappropriate Gen Z Trainee Who 'Overshares' & Is 'A Bust'

Stereotypes about Gen Z in the workplace are wildly overblown, just like millennials and Gen X before them. But there does seem to be a bit of truth in all that judgment, and a worker's letter about their inappropriate, oversharing Gen Z trainee is yet another example.

The internet has recently seen quite a few stories from sympathetic millennial managers who reluctantly admit that some of the stereotypes about Gen Z have borne out in their experience. And in this case, it seems the reputation of the generation as not "office ready" or understanding what is and isn't appropriate at work is valid.

Advertisement

A worker asked how to handle the 'oversharing' Gen Z trainee at their office.

The worker wrote to Slate's "Good Job" workplace advice column seeking help after hitting their limit with the "new, young guy" in the office who doesn't seem to know that "this isn't how we behave" at work.

For starters, while the "new, young guy" is younger than the person training him, he's also in a superior role, which gives a glimpse into what part of the problem might be here. But the worker wrote that he is sharp and picks things up quickly, so performance isn't an issue.

Advertisement

What is an issue is that he "overshares personal information and asks too many personal questions." And from the sounds of it, that's a wild understatement: It sounds like this "new, young guy" is using the workplace more like a therapy office than anything else.

The Gen Z trainee has had breakdowns at work about his love life.

Yan Krukau | Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

One thing about this Gen Z employee? He brings the drama. The worker wrote that he has been having "romantic issues," about which he's talked very candidly at work. But it goes much farther than that.

"One day, he even had an emotional breakdown (crying and yelling) at work, which required soothing and calming him down," they wrote. That's when he wasn't buried in his phone, dealing with his romantic issues, or taking long walks to cope, that is.

"I would not care except that he is not pulling his weight," the worker wrote. "He was hired to help out in our unit, but he’s been a bust. Should I inform our supervisor of his laxness at work, or let his lack of output do the talking?"

Advertisement

Some Gen Zers just need a bit of guidance. But it's important not to be too lax.

Pressmaster | Canva Pro

Many experts have commented that many Gen Zers are less prepared for the workplace because, aside from their very different upbringings from older generations, their key formative years were disrupted by the pandemic. That means they might need a bit more guidance than older people might expect.

But there is real resistance to this among older workers, along with many unrealistic expectations. Gen Z overall has a broader sense of comfort with their emotions and mental state, which is bound to spill over into the workplace. Rather than work with it, many seem intent to demand that Gen Z conform. Then, when they don't, they decide to simply stop hiring them.

Advertisement

But in many cases, this one included, a bit of forthright openness would probably go a long way. Slate's experts suggested casually letting him know that his phone calls are audible and that others are noticing his emotional outbursts, and guiding him on how to act more appropriately. If that doesn't do the trick, a more direct approach might be needed, especially if this trainer's own job is going to be jeopardized by this young man's performance.

What's not going to work, however, for anyone, is simply shaking your head in irritated mystification at how clueless he is. Yes, he should know better, but the fact that many Gen Z first-time workers don't isn't ultimately their fault. They won't learn unless someone is willing to show them.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.