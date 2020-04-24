Many parents may not know all the facts.

When it comes to eating healthy and making good decisions, it should be no surprise that it's vital for you and your children.

However, there are alarming studies showing the effects of nutrition on child development that are more impactful than you realize.

Why is nutrition important for a child's development?

It ensures that they're getting the greatest possible nutrients and benefits out of what goes into their bodies, which is incredibly important for their growth, mental health, and overall longevity.

The studies of these effects may shock you. Maybe if it shocks you enough, you'll truly see the connection between healthy eating and child development, though.

Here are 7 important reasons why child development is linked to nutritious eating, and why you need to be more vigilant about your child's food.

1. Food affects your child's growth and height.

The global average height of human beings is lower than ever at 5'5". This is due to a lack of nutrients being at an all-time high.

The current global average height in men is 5'8" and in women is 5'2". At one time, the global average height in men used to be 6'0" and in women used to be 5'7".

Healthy eating patterns begin in childhood and set the stage for the rest of their lives.

2. Processed foods don't allow for nutrient absorption.

The biggest cause of "failure to thrive" in babies and children is that these kids are not absorbing the nutrients from grains. This is due to the way grains are being processed.

These kids need to avoid consuming grains, and babies should not consume them through their mother’s breast milk.

This does not need to be a “life sentence” if the proper supplements are taken to heal the gut.

3. Too much exercise also negatively impacts children.

Children exercising too much can end up smaller than other children. This can impact your child when they're thrown into competitive sports where the goal is to win, not to have fun and explore the activity.

When exercising excessively, it's vital to obtain enough nutrients from food and drinks to make up for all the minerals lost through sweat. Allow them to rest when they need it.

4. They aren't getting enough protein.

Lack of protein is a leading cause of poor development in children. Think about bodybuilders who want to build muscle and get bigger — what do they always consume? Protein shakes.

A child needs a serving of protein every time they eat, which should be every three hours. A serving size is the size of their palm without the fingers.

5. Babies are born with their parents’ toxicity.

A low birth weight generally means there is a nutrient deficiency. Babies can be born with heavy metal toxicity, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, and systems that are out of balance.

This is why it’s so important for parents to eat healthier and take the necessary supplements prior to conceiving. Yes, even you, Dad.

6. Children don't have healthy gut bacteria.

The majority of today’s children do not have good intestinal health; they're lacking in healthy bacteria.

This comes about from birth by C-section and exposure to chemicals, sugar, stress, fear, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, laptops, cell phones, etc., all of which play a large role in society.

Unhealthy intestines cannot properly absorb vitamins and minerals.

7. Chronic illnesses are more rampant.

The number of children with chronic illnesses has quadrupled since the time in which their parents were kids!

According to a 2010 study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, chronic childhood illnesses (diabetes, obesity, asthma, autism, ADD) doubled from 12.8 percent in 1994 to 26.6 percent in 2006.

Healthy eating prevents and improves each of these conditions.

I hope that I have made the link between healthy eating and child development very clear.

It's our responsibility to help others become aware of this connection. Each generation will continue to be sicker than the one prior unless more of us do things differently.

It's not difficult to implement healthier eating in a household. And what I love about working with children is how quickly their bodies respond to nutritional improvements!

Meredith Deasley, BA, RHN, RNCP, ACC, is a registered holistic nutritionist and certified life coach who helps families become healthier and happier. For more information on the link between healthy eating and child development, order her book "The Resourceful Mother’s Secrets to Healthy Kids." For an individualized nutrition consultation for your child, please contact her.

This article was originally published at The Resourceful Mother. Reprinted with permission from the author.