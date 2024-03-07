The Tragic Reality Behind Medications That Treat Depression

The dark side of antidepressants.
By Dorothy M Neddermeyer, PhD
Last updated on Mar 07, 2024
Photo: ivanstajkovic | Canva
The Germanwings air catastrophe of March 2015 was unfathomable. Evidence has revealed the co-pilot deliberately flew the plane into the mountain, killing 144 passengers and 6 crew members. My deepest empathy and prayers go to those lost in this horrible tragedy and to their family and friends. However, indelicate as it might seem; it is imperative to ask: How could this tragedy have been prevented?
Was it caused by mind-altering prescription drugs? Was it a lack of attention to 'tell-tale' signs of employee stress or despondency? A classmate recalled years ago that "Germanwings co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, suffered burnout or depression." The German authorities revealed Lubitz was taking mind-altering prescription drugs, known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI).
RELATED: 8 Subtle, Often Ignored Signs You're Depressed
German authorities found evidence that Lubitz had been planning murder/suicide for a few weeks. The triggering factor that this flight was chosen might have been that before his flight that day, he was given a note from the doctor that he was unfit to fly and therefore could take a medical leave of absence. Taking a medical leave for psychological issues would stall or possibly derail his desire to be a long-haul pilot Is the Germanwings jetliner catastrophe the first antidepressant drug-induced in-flight mass murder/suicide? Here are some previous plane crashes thought to be caused by deliberate pilot action:
- November 29, 2013: A flight between Mozambique and Angola crashed in Namibia, killing 33 people. Initial investigation results suggested the crash was deliberately carried out by the captain shortly after the first officer (also known as the co-pilot) had left the flight deck.
- October 31, 1999: An EgyptAir Boeing 767 went into a rapid descent 30 minutes after take-off from New York, killing 217 people. An investigation suggested the crash was caused deliberately by the first officer, but the evidence was not conclusive.
- December 19, 1997: More than 100 people were killed when a Boeing 737 traveling from Indonesia to Singapore crashed. The pilot — suffering from "multiple work-related difficulties" — was suspected of switching off the flight recorders and intentionally putting the plane into a dive.
Furthermore, Lubitz's behavior is eerily similar to other drug-induced mass murders. The Columbine school shooting, of April 1999, in Littleton, Colorado is the first mass murder/suicide to illuminate the possible connection between SSRIs and murder/suicide. What U.S. school shootings and the Germanwings mass murder have in common is a separation from reality. Individuals taking mind-altering drugs often think they are "playing a video game" not realizing their actions would harm other people in the "real world."
RELATED: 4 Heartbreaking Things People Battling Depression Won't Tell You
In the Western medical model, fueled both by people seeking a "quick fix" and lack of responsibility for one's life, most everyone diagnosed with "depression" is put on antidepressant prescription drugs. These drugs are known to alter brain chemistry, prompting people to think and act in ways they haven't done before. There is strong evidence that antidepressants are a contributing factor to suicidal intentions and murder. Research published in the American Medical Association Journal, in 2010 concluded that antidepressants are no more effective than placebos for depression.
Dr. David Healy, author of Let Them Eat Prozac: The Unhealthy Relationship Between the Pharmaceutical Industry and Depression has linked Prozac, Paxil, and other SSRIs to suicide. He estimates "at least 250,000 people have attempted suicide worldwide because of Prozac alone and that at least 25,000 have succeeded." 58 FDA-approved drugs have warnings or precautions about suicidal behavior.
Emotional pain is as real as physical pain, however, Western medicine diagnoses every symptom as a disease. Disease is a label used to identify something outside of oneself with no reason or recourse for resolution. Thus, the root of the symptoms, caused by life experiences manifesting in negative emotions — sadness, fear, anxiety, panic, guilt, and shame, is not addressed and goes unresolved. Thus, these emotions continue to wreak behavioral havoc; despite taking multiple and/or high doses of antidepressants.
Whereas, Ayurvedic (Holistic) protocol focuses on the root of the symptoms, caused by life experiences manifesting in negative emotions — sadness, fear, anxiety, panic, guilt, and shame are addressed and resolved. Thus, these emotions have been resolved and, therefore, no longer wreak behavioral havoc. Thus, multiple and/or high doses of antidepressants, which have a long list of negative side effects, are avoided.
RELATED: 6 Brutal Truths About Depression Doctors Won't Tell You
Despite strong evidence of the ineffectiveness of antidepressants, the only way Western Medicine deals with emotional issues is to prescribe more or stronger doses of antidepressants, which may lead to unforeseen disasters. One factor, in the Western Medicine protocol, is that the psychological, spiritual, and interpersonal effects are the symptoms of depression. It's called a disease by the aforementioned constabularies and is rarely considered. From a purely metaphysical perspective, depression is a message that all the joy has been squeezed out in favor of others' needs, wants, and perceptions.
In addition, depression is created by longstanding emotional issues; anger that the person feels s/he does not have a right to have and hopelessness ensues. Last, but not least, longstanding emotional pain engenders a belief in stress and strain. Life is difficult and becomes the overriding life perspective of one's existence. Perceived stress and strain in life can culminate in a sense of futility and what's the use. If one loses hope in life, one has nothing to live for and they devise a plan to get out of the pain.
Related Stories From YourTango:
This is what we can know if we choose to think outside the pharmaceutical and Western Medicine model: Emotional Pain is as real as physical pain. Emotional pain is not a disease as touted by Western medicine protocol. Emotional Pain — the root of the symptoms is caused by experiences and the requisite feelings — sadness, fear, anger, humiliation, guilt, and shame that were never addressed or resolved. These repressed feelings are then acted out in various ways. How many more people will needlessly die before the world wakes up to the dangers and futility of antidepressant (SSRI) drugs?
If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.
RELATED: 11 Tiny Things That Help Depression
More for You:
Dorothy M. Neddermeyer, Ph.D. is an internationally recognized authority on bridging Science, Spirit, and Human Potential with 30+ years experience as a transformation facilitator, speaker, and educator in natural health and wellness; and personal/professional development.