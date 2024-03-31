6 Tiny Signs You're Not Healthy As You Think You Are

All systems are go! You are at the top of your game, with no faults, no flaws, no problem, right? Hold on, not so fast. You might have missed something.

Here are 6 tiny signs you're not as healthy as you think you are:

1. Lingering exhaustion

A sign you might not be as healthy as you think is feeling constantly tired without a clear reason. This isn't just the normal tiredness from a busy day but a deep, lingering exhaustion that doesn't go away with rest. It's like your body is sending you a message that something's off, even if everything else seems fine on the surface.

— Clare Waismann, M-RAS/SUDCC II, Waismann Method and Domus Retreat Founder

2. Slowly alienating yourself

Alienating yourself from people and activities that bring you joy can be a sign of a more serious issue.

— Jennifer Hargrave, Owner & Divorce Attorney, Hargrave Family Law

3. Dramatic changes in daily habits

It's good to take a basic self-inventory of your physical and mental health every week. Have you been eating, sleeping, showering, and getting exercise in your usual patterns? If you see any dramatic changes in daily habits or energy levels, you may have an underlying health issue, either physically or mentally. Depression, in particular, can sneak up on you and wreak havoc on eating, sleeping, and grooming habits.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

4. Subtle gastrointestinal changes

This can be indicative of diabetes type II. It can also point toward gastrointestinal problems. Depending on the nature of the change, medical professionals will be able to guide you in the right direction and it is important to seek treatment as soon as possible.

— Brittney Lindstrom, Counselor/Therapist

5. Procrastinating more

Procrastination is a complex issue with all sorts of causes and consequences. And it’s something we all do from time to time. But if you find yourself consistently procrastinating in many areas of your life, it could be a sign that the way you handle your emotions is not working too well for you.

— Nick Wignall, psychologist and writer

6. Not acknowledging how stress affects you

You tell yourself you're more than ready and able to handle any of these issues. Excitement and opportunity fill your atmosphere. You start to believe your childhood dreams really will materialize. It is happening. Now. Fast. And you've got this, right? However, you have no idea how much stress these life events will cause you by themselves and when they happen in combination.

Photo: Fizkes via Shutterstock

You're probably thinking, "Nope, this isn't stressful to me. This is life. And I've got it." Trust me. Or humor me. Or stay out of curiosity. But you need to deal with stress and manage it.

Every successful person needs to understand the breaking point of their stress. You cannot maintain success when stress gets the better of you. And stress will destroy you and your most valuable relationships if not understood. So you can weigh the toll stress takes on you and your relationship. And, equally as important, you'll know how to handle it when healthy relationships break down from the damaging effects of stress.

— Dr. Michael Regier, clinical psychologist, marriage counselor, and executive coach

We can do everything right about our health and still have issues arise. The signs of a slip in health can be small, but they are critical to catching a health-related issue before it becomes a significant risk factor. The more you tune into your body, the more in tune your body will be. Keep taking good care of yourself, the world needs you!

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.