People Who Actually Feel Rested When They Wake Up Usually Do 5 Things Before Going To Bed At Night

While 1 in 3 adults struggle with sleep on a regular basis, when people are well rested, it's usually because they have certain routines before they go to bed at night.

When you fail to get a good night's sleep, your physical and mental well-being suffer. There are ways to get into a more restful routine, most of which start with caring for yourself during the day.

Things people who feel well rested when they wake up do before bedtime:

1. They create a sleep routine and stick to it

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When you have a busy life, sleep falls to the wayside sometimes. And even when you do take the time to set a routine, it's difficult to stick to. Although more than half of people admit sleep is "a priority" for them, 65% are not getting the recommended hours of sleep.

Not only is setting a solid sleep schedule important, meaning you're sleeping and waking up at the same time each day, but what you do in the hours before bed is just as impactful. Avoid any screens for at least an hour before you go to bed.

By setting out a pair of comfy pajamas and getting into bed with the sole intention of sleeping, removing any distractions, anyone can change their mindset to put rest before anything else.

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2. They hydrate

To wake up feeling well rested and energized, some people tend to keep a glass of water at their bedside, or even a water bottle. Not only is it the savior to waking up thirsty in the middle of the night, but it can also give you a kickstart to hitting your daily water goal.

Normalizing drinking two glasses of water every morning is incredibly beneficial. In fact, drinking water in the morning leads to better skin and hair, an improved metabolism and boosted immune system, and even flushes out toxins to eliminate morning grogginess.

If you're constantly waking up feeling too hot or tossing and turning all night, you might just be dehydrated. A simple fix like setting a "water alarm" throughout the day could be much more effective, too.

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3. They avoid certain food and drinks

Tweaking your diet can be the key to unlocking increased energy in the morning, even with simple changes like timing your meals. Making a few simple shifts to your daily routine and eating habits can dramatically increase your chances for a restful night's sleep.

For example, cutting out alcohol can do wonders for a restful sleep. Drinking alcohol close to bed time can increase the likelihood of sleepwalking and memory problems, so maybe swap that out for a tart cherry juice or a cup of warm tea.

In addition to alcohol, people who feel well rested avoid eating spicy foods at nighttime. Indulging in spicy food can actually increase the chances of experiencing heartburn and irregular temperature regulation throughout the night. Instead, opt for "complex carbohydrates" like oatmeal or whole wheat toast.

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4. They exercise regularly

While plenty of people acknowledge the benefits of exercise, it can be difficult to introduce it into your daily routine. When we think of exercise, we're immediately hit with the anxiety of a gym or the overwhelming nature of putting on a "workout outfit."

But even basic movement, like yoga or short walks, can give people a more restful, uninterrupted night of sleep. Somatic exercises in bed promote restfulness, including slow movements that are accessible to people who otherwise would pass on "traditional" exercise.

5. They dedicate time to relaxing in the evening

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Whether it's a nighttime mocktail to ease tension or reading a book to put their mind at ease, some people prioritize their sleep by winding down and putting themselves in a calm mindset. Even listening to music is a powerful way to turn their attention away from stress.

In addition to slow, mindful evening activities, people make their bedrooms incredibly relaxing as well. They turn the thermostat down to be cool and dark and may even invest in light-blocking shades. To sleep well, they might use other devices like earplugs or a fan to make their sleep the ultimate peaceful environment.

Above all, they put their comfort first, understanding how essential it is to have a healthy pre-bedtime routine. And because they prioritize this, they usually wake up feeling happy and refreshed.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.