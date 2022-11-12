4 Personality Disorders Your Narcissistic Guy Probably Has

We've all been there.

You loved a man that everyone thought was a monster.

He was obsessed with his looks. He had to be the center of attention. He was cold and callous unless he wanted something from you. His temper was explosive and scary.

Your friends are convinced that you were dating a man with a Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

They might be right, but it’s important to remember that Narcissistic Personality Disorder is just one potential reason for his behavior.

Not all personality disorders are the same, but they do share some of the same symptoms and unless you’re a doctor they can be difficult to recognize in a person you’re dating.

There are a few other personality disorders that look a lot like Narcissistic personality disorder.

Here are four similar personality disorders that share symptoms with Narcissistic personality disorder:



1. Borderline personality disorder

A person with borderline personality disorder does not know who they are at all.

They feel constantly empty and panic about being abandoned.

They follow a sad pattern of intense unstable relationships, emotional instability, anger, and violence.

A person with narcissistic personality disorder can often lash out in a “narcissistic rage” which looks very similar to the anger and violence of a person with a borderline PD.

2. Histrionic personality disorder

People with a histrionic personality disorder have no self-worth and rely on the approval and praise of other people to make them feel like they have value.

They are often very careful about their physical appearance and go over the top with their charming personalities.

They are overly sensitive to criticism and their sincerity is often questionable. Their obsession with their own appearance and need to be the star of the show is easily confused with narcissism.

3. Avoidant personality disorder

In many respects, people with an avoidant personality disorder are the total opposite of people with a narcissistic personality disorder, but the way they cope can make people suspect that a narcissistic personality disorder is to blame.

People with an avoidant personality disorder are terrified of being embarrassed or rejected.

They are convinced that they are not good enough to exist in society. They neglect their personal relationships out of fear of ruining them, making friends feel like they think they are too good to be around them.

4. Anankastic personality disorder

A person with an anankastic personality disorder (commonly known as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) is obsessed with details, lists, rules, and schedules.

A person with this personality disorder cannot handle things not being perfect, which can make finishing anything impossible.

They are often obsessed with their work. Their inability to focus on people rather than tasks can make them appear to be caught up in themselves and only interested in their own needs, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

A person with an anankastic personality disorder is often just rigid because they feel such a desperate need for order and control.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. She writes about lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.