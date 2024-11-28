Psychology Says If You Can Master These 7 Lifestyle Changes, Your Anxiety Will Drop Dramatically

I’ve struggled with anxiety for a large chunk of my life, but it wasn’t until I made specific dietary changes that I saw a notable deduction in my experience of anxiety physically. You can yell positive affirmations in the mirror until you’re blue in the face, but you won’t see real change until you address what’s happening at the level of the body.

We’re more depressed and anxious than ever, yet we still fill ourselves with socially acceptable drugs and stimulants that worsen our anxiety. If you struggle with anxiety, much of it can be addressed via dietary changes.

Advertisement

We must note that anxiety has become normalized in society. Feeling anxiety is not normal. If a tiger is chasing you, fine. But we shouldn’t be feeling unnecessarily stressed and anxious all the time. Anxiety can always be seen as a sign telling you that something is off balance.

If you can master these sevent lifestyle changes, your anxiety will drop dramatically:

1. Limit caffeine

Findings from a 2021 study indicate a significant link between caffeine consumption and increased anxiety. This can be particularly true in individuals already susceptible to anxiety disorders, with studies showing that high doses of caffeine can trigger anxiety symptoms like restlessness and even panic attacks in certain people. However, the relationship varies based on individual sensitivity and caffeine intake levels.

Advertisement

2. Stop smoking

A 2016 study shows that current smokers have a higher prevalence of anxiety disorders compared to non-smokers. The nicotine in cigarettes can initially provide a temporary sense of relaxation but ultimately contributes to heightened anxiety levels due to withdrawal symptoms when not smoking, leading to a cycle of dependence and anxiety.

3. Refrain from drugs

Liza Summer | Pexels

A 2015 meta-analysis suggests a complex relationship between stimulants and anxiety. While stimulants can sometimes worsen anxiety in specific individuals, studies have also shown that for people with ADHD, stimulant medication can often lead to a reduction in anxiety symptoms, potentially due to improved control over their ADHD symptoms. However, careful monitoring by a healthcare professional is crucial to managing potential anxiety side effects.

Advertisement

4. Limit wheat consumption

A 2013 study suggests a potential link between consuming wheat and increased anxiety symptoms, especially in individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, where a gluten-free diet often leads to significant improvements in anxiety levels.

5. Limit alcohol or give it up completely

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Research by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism indicates a significant link between alcohol and anxiety, showing that the two conditions often co-occur, with people experiencing anxiety disorders frequently using alcohol as a self-medication strategy. This can lead to a "bidirectional" relationship where alcohol can both temporarily relieve anxiety symptoms in the short term and contribute to increased anxiety levels over time, particularly during withdrawal phases. This is often referred to as "hangxiety."

6. Limit processed food

Research published by the Cambridge University Press shows that eating a lot of ultra-processed foods is linked to an increased risk of anxiety. A study of 10,359 US adults found that those who ate the most ultra-processed foods had significantly higher rates of anxiety, depression, and "mentally unhealthy days."

7. Say no to refined sugar

Polina Tankilevitch | Pexels

Advertisement

There is a significant link between consuming refined sugar and increased anxiety levels, with research published in the Journal of Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews showing that a high-sugar diet can contribute to mood disorders like anxiety by causing unstable blood sugar levels, impacting neurotransmitter activity, and potentially exacerbating stress responses in the body.

You may laugh at the inclusion of ‘drugs’ here, but you could define all of these as a form of a drug. They are certainly all stimulants.

Some people are less sensitive to others and may find some of these far-fetched. That’s fine, but that’s their experience. I have seen strong reactions to all of the above, and life is simply 10 times better when I reduce them significantly.

Advertisement

Through years of self-study, one common element that ties many of these stimulants together is that they are all mood disruptors. For example, their effect on raising and crashing sugar levels ensures mood is rarely stable.

This encourages a stressed, adrenalized physical state, which is why we can experience anxiety or other negative mood experiences, not calm, from these inputs (certainly after the initial high subsidies). Do note that most of these come with potential withdrawal effects that make quitting hard. You must learn about what withdrawals to expect and hold fast.

But doesn’t that make you think? Anything that gives you withdrawal when cutting them out — surely that means it can’t be good for you? I know what you’re thinking. If I quit all these, what’s left? What joy is there?

Advertisement

Well, consider this:

Life is simpler with fewer required decisions to make

You spend less money

You slow the aging process

You optimize your health and well-being today

You avoid and even eradicate diseases

You will ultimately be more energized and more productive

Your relationships will improve (with the right people)

Your confidence will skyrocket

And finally, is life better with these short-term pleasures and looking ‘normal’ around others, or is a life with significantly less anxiety the natural high? This is the trade-off, and it’s one I consider all the time when faced with temptation. I may get a high from a jam donut, but think of the feeling of calm, increased performance, and self-satisfaction I gain when I can say no.

What’s possible for you with the inevitable fearlessness that arises in you when you are intentional with what substances you take in? Think of all the long-term benefits of quitting and reducing. What is your anxiety costing you yearly, monthly, or daily? Be bold. Be different. Live well.

Advertisement

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.