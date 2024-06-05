I Ignored The Doctor’s Advice — Only To Watch Death In Slow Motion

The last thing I wanted was to kill my father.

Decades ago, I remember drowning in the murky cesspool of fear — I knew I’d kill him. I convinced my mom to escape the sterilized (makeshift hospitalized) main bedroom where my father lay. “Just go, you deserve it! We’ll be fine, Mom.” She feigned excitement and off she went to the city to see a play with her friend.

Silence surrounded me. Just me and my dad. A deafening quiet filled with noise. The echoes of my childhood home clamored to be heard but there was no competition for the pounding drum beats in my head. The white noise hummed from the oxygen machine. It offered little comfort as I contemplated the magnitude of responsibility. I had no one to blame beyond myself for the predicament confronting me.

I would have to change my dad’s port.

Hearing about changing the port line, and getting detailed updates on required sterilization, fell by the wayside in the emotional turmoil. In my effort to remember everything it seemed as though I recalled nothing. The tiny protrusion from his chest seemed too close to his heart. Why did the doctors put the port there? I wallowed in my smallness as my insides constricted in stifled panic.

“Hi, Dad.”

Our eyes exchanged smiles. He trusted me. Thankful the medical supplies lined up on the bathroom counter were out of his vision, my hands trembled of their own accord. Breathe. No, don’t! Never breathe on the freshly unwrapped line.

Introducing germs directly into his blood will kill him — As if pancreatic cancer didn’t hold the full rights on that deal.

His eyes watched my movements, seemingly pleased that he was in good hands. A momentary caregiver and a forever daughter.

The man of few words thanked me. We both nodded and smiled.

“I love you, Dad.”

The elephant in the room was blatantly ignored. We both knew what didn’t need to be said: I hate cancer.

More than 25 years have passed since we buried him.

Hello, cesspool of fear, I’m back.

In 2022, as I heard the doctor spit out the words aggressive, Diffuse Large B Cell, and lymphoma, I knew decision time loomed. The speeding train of dread made a furious return. This time it was my mom.

My mom bore her pleading eyes into mine. Slightly arched brows topped her wide eyes filled with trust, waiting on me. I broke the spell, looked away, and willed divine intervention. A suffocating and immense pressure built, requiring me to perform a dance I never practiced. The vice grip on my lungs squeezed tight while deciphering whether she was pleading to be saved or begging to be let go.

The doctor idled in neutral waiting for my response. I covered my mouth to prevent my mom from reading my lips, “Please tell me, what would you do if she was your mom?” The doctor shook her head and said she wouldn’t put her mother through chemo.

I released my hand and glanced at my mother in the odd and instant role reversal of authority. A faraway voice that must’ve been mine, yet a hushed and higher-pitched version, echoed in the room. “We’re gonna go for it. She wants to live.”

Cancer doesn’t get another chance to ruin our lives.