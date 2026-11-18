As a longtime physician who specializes in healthy aging, I can tell you this: We all age, but we don't all age at the same rate. While genetics play a role, everyday habits can significantly influence how well we age. The American Brain Foundation has found time and again that the choices we make about sleep, nutrition, exercise, and stress affect our heart health, metabolism, energy levels, and brain function.

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Healthy aging involves improving our health span, the years we spend in good health, while supporting a longer lifespan. Here are 7 common habits that may contribute to faster age-related health decline and what I tell my patients about what they can do differently.

Here are a few doctor-approved ways to look younger without going nuts on skincare:

1. Get enough sleep

Sleep is one of the most overlooked components of healthy aging. While we sleep, our bodies carry out important processes that support tissue repair, immune function, memory, and metabolic health. Consistently getting too little sleep can affect how our bodies regulate blood sugar, respond to stress, and maintain cardiovascular health.

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The CDC has found that over time, poor sleep is associated with an increased risk of chronic conditions, including diabetes and heart disease. Most adults should aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night. But quality matters just as much as quantity.

What to do instead: Establish a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule, limit screen time before bed, and create a cool, dark sleeping environment. If you frequently wake up exhausted, snore heavily, or struggle with daytime fatigue, talk with your physician about possible underlying sleep problems.

2. If you're sitting for most of the day, fix it

Prolonged inactivity contributes to cardiovascular problems, muscle loss, and metabolic changes. Maintaining muscle strength becomes especially important as we age because it supports mobility and independence.

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What to do instead: Take frequent movement breaks and aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, plus strength training twice a week, as the American Heart Association recommends.

3. Ultra-processed foods are yummy, but you need to give 'em up

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Diets high in ultra-processed foods, added sugars and excess sodium can contribute to high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels and metabolic problems that increase chronic disease risk.

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What to do instead: Choose more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Focus on sustainable improvements that you can maintain over time.

4. Don't let unmanaged stress take over your life

Ongoing stress can disrupt sleep, raise blood pressure, and contribute to unhealthy behaviors. It can also affect concentration, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life.

What to do instead: Make time for exercise, relaxation, outdoor activities, and meaningful connections. Even 10–15 minutes of daily downtime can help.

5. Cut down on the drinking and smoking stat

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Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of cancer and heart disease. Alcohol also carries health risks, including an increased risk of certain cancers, while excessive drinking can negatively affect sleep and organ function.

What to do instead: If you smoke, seek support to quit. Reducing alcohol consumption can also benefit long-term health. Heavy drinkers should consult a physician before stopping abruptly.

6. We know you're busy, but don't skip your doctor's appointments

High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and abnormal blood sugar can develop without noticeable symptoms, the American Heart Association found, gradually increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other complications.

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What to do instead: Stay current with medical visits and recommended screenings. Know your important health numbers and work with your physician to address risks early.

7. Maintain friendships, even the casual ones, at all costs

Per the National Institutes of Health, loneliness and social isolation are associated with increased risks of depression, cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, and premature death.

What to do instead: Prioritize meaningful relationships. Regular conversations, volunteering, and community activities can support emotional well-being and healthy aging.

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Can we actually slow aging?

Scientists continue to study biological aging, including the cellular and molecular changes that occur in our bodies over time. While no lifestyle change can stop aging altogether, research shows that healthy behaviors and effective management of medical risk factors can reduce the likelihood of chronic disease and

support longer, healthier lives.

It's also important to recognize that there is no single test, supplement, or treatment that can reliably tell us exactly how quickly we're aging or guarantee that we can turn back our biological clocks.

Rather than chasing the latest anti-aging trend, I encourage people to focus on the fundamentals: quality sleep, regular movement, balanced nutrition, stress management, meaningful relationships, and proactive medical care.

Your needs will also change throughout your life. The strategies that support your health at 35 may look different from those that become important at 55 or 75.

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Working with a physician who understands your personal medical history, lifestyle, and long-term goals can help you identify which changes will have the greatest impact.

The best time to invest in healthy aging is now. One of the most encouraging things about healthy aging is that it's never too early or too late to make meaningful improvements.

You don't have to change everything overnight. Start by identifying 1 or 2 habits you can realistically improve, whether that's going to bed 30 minutes earlier, taking a daily walk, or scheduling a long-overdue medical appointment. Focus on progress rather than perfection.

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Ultimately, successful aging is about more than adding years to your life. It's about preserving your vitality, independence, and ability to enjoy those years. The choices you make today can help shape how healthy you feel tomorrow.

Dr. Talal Khan is a physician with Khan Longevity Care, a membership-based medical practice focused on prevention, early detection, and healthy aging. Through personalized care and preventive health strategies, Khan Longevity Care helps patients prioritize their healthspan, vitality, and long-term well-being.