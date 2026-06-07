Dads are the quiet champions of their kids' lives, guiding them toward becoming the people they want to be. They might not always know what to say, but they make their choices based on love and concern for their children, no matter their age.

Even when their young kids fell down, dads knew they would always be there to pick them up. When their kids grow older, dads have to learn to take a step back. Still, there are things your father will worry about, no matter how old you are.

Your father will never stop worrying about 11 very specific things, no matter how old you get

1. Whether you'll ask him for help when you need it

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Dads worry about their kids’ well-being, even when they’re all grown up and out of the house. Parents are their kids' protectors, and that doesn’t end just because they’re adults now, sometimes with kids of their own.

What dads want to know most is whether their kids will still ask them for help, even though they have independent lives. As proud as dads are of their adult children, they still want to feel relevant and helpful. They still want to support them, in any way they can.

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2. If you're truly happy

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When their kids were young, dads worried about the little things. As the years pass, they learn to let go of the smaller things, thinking about the big issues like whether their grown kids will be truly happy.

Sometimes, dads turn those worries inwards, and ask themselves if they did enough to give their kids a happy childhood. They hope their kids feel fulfilled with their lives and satisfied with the decisions they’ve made so far. They know how heavy regret can be to carry, and they want their kids to live for themselves, and no one else.

If your dad seems worried about your life, try letting him know when you're truly happy. It will likely feel like a big, warm hug of reassurance to him.

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3. Your financial well-being

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Dads see themselves as providers, which doesn’t stop after their kids are adults.

No matter what job their kids have, dads worry about their adult children’s economic stability. Dads want to help their kids get a head start in an increasingly shaky world, which sometimes means offering financial support.

Certified financial therapist Nathan Astle describes the concept of “financial scaffolding”, explaining that it "involves many things, such as responsibility, accountability, and growth,” he explained. “The key to financial scaffolding is understanding that the end goal is for the child to thrive independently,” he explained.

“The foundation of the financial scaffolding structure is [based on] the idea that money is not a power tool in a family relationship but an instrument of love,” Astle concluded.

Your father will likely try to offer this type of support, letting you build your financial skills whiile making sure you're never truly in trouble. Still, he'll likely never fully stop worrying.

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4. The health of your marriage or relationship

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Dads can’t control who their kids get married to, yet they still secretly worry whether or not their kids chose the right partner.

While it’s a valid worry to have, it’s not something dads should say out loud unless their kids are in an unsafe relationship. They’re allowed to have concerns, but they should get too emotionally involved in their adult children' s marriages.

Still, a great dad will never stop worrying about your happiness, in and out of a relationship. He won't be able to fully quiet the concern that someone will break your heart or make you sad, even if he knows this is part of life now that you're an adult.

While he may seem nosy when he asks questions, or judgmental of your partner, it comes from a place of love.

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5. Your resilience

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Even though dads give their adult kids room to make mistakes with grace, they still worry if their kids are resilient enough to face all of life’s challenges. After all, life is hard.

Great parents protect their kids as much as possible, and it can be hard to know how much to let go. Your dad never wanted to see you hurt, but knew you had to experience some tumbles and errors in order to learn and become stronger.

This is one of the greatest challenges a parent faces, especially for a dad who is tasked by the world to be the protector of his entire family. But he let you go, he let you grow up and learn. Now, no matter how old you are, he won't stop worry about your resilience and hopes he did a good enough job helping you build it up.

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6. Your emotional health

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Dads of adult kids secretly worry about their mental health, just like they did when their kids were young. They recognize that they can’t be responsible for anyone else’s emotional experience, but they want their kids to thrive, not just survive.

Dads might not be able to erase the stress their adult children feel, but they can be a pillar of support and a shoulder to lean on. That may be why they ask you questions about your life, questions that might feel nosy or overly-concerned.

Dads might not say it out loud, but they want to be the one you call when you’re stressed, just so they can tell you that it will be okay. They want to be able to show up when you need them, no matter how old you are.

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7. Whether you've forgiven them for their mistakes

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Even the best dad worry about their mistakes. They think back to what they could've done better, had they known better, and they fear it might be too late.

“Even when they do their best, parents fall short regardless and there will be memories and experiences that children find hurtful,” psychology PhD candidate Lauren Cook explains. But for many parents, the fear that their child doesn't forgive them haunts them.

Many dads of grown adults weren't raised in a culture where men apologized and sought out repair. They weren't even taught how to do it correctly. Because of that, they may not realize the peace that come from making a real repair, even for something minor.

So, if your dad seems troubled by his mistakes, he likely would like to apologize, and just doesn't know how. You have a choice whether or not you'll forgive him, but he might need a nudge to start the conversation.

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8. Whether you're taking care of yourself

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Even though dads know that their adult children can get themselves dinner and get themselves to work on time, they secretly worry about their ability to care for themselves beyond the basic necessities.

They worry that their kids cope with stress in self-destructive ways, instead of focusing on balanced self-care. In our society, young people are encouraged to escape from, rather than manage, their stress and emotional pain.

Self-care is more than just a nice thing to do for yourself, it’s also a source of emotional resilience. As PBS Kids shared, self-care means “building in sustainable routines of taking breaks, naming feelings, and caring for your body.” Sadly, most children were not given that set of skills growing up.

If your dad is asking about what you've been eating, whether you've been sleeping enough or other basic self-care habits, what he probably really wants to know is whether you're truly taking care of yourself, or just getting by.

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9. If you're making the right choices

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Dads might not say it out loud, but they miss the days when their kids relied on them for pretty much everything. They liked being depended on, and they took pride in knowing that they were helping their kids walk the right path. Now that their kids are adults, dads worry about their choices. They want their adult kids to make informed decisions, but they know that offering unsolicited advice won’t actually change their kids’ minds.

As therapist Dr. Joanne Stern pointed out, “Allowing your kids to rise and fall on their own lets them know you believe they are self-reliant and capable.”

“Be there for them. But give them the opportunity to fix their own blunders. It tells them that you can count on them to take good care of themselves,” she advised.

“More than anything, adult children want to know that their parents have confidence in them,” she shared. “The most nurturing things you can say or do are those that let your kids know you believe in them.”

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10. Your plans for the future

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Dads secretly worry about their kids’ future, no matter how old they are. Even if they want to map out their adult children’s entire future, dads know they don’t actually get a say in how their kids’ lives unfold. All they can do is equip them with the practical and emotional tools they’ll need to chart their own course.

Dads who put pressure on their kids to follow their footsteps deny them the chance to determine their own lives. Even if that pressure is well-meaning, it holds their kids back from being true adults. As Dr. Stern notes, part of being a good parent to adult kids means letting go. But it's never easy.

“Listening to their opinions is more helpful than giving advice,” she shared. “It lets them know you believe they are competent to think things through and make their own decisions.”

So if your dad is doing all of these things, he likely just wants you to be safe and happy. He worries for your future, whether you're 10 or 40 years old, because he loves you and wants what's best.

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11. Whether you know how wonderful you truly are

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Dads never stop worrying whether their adult kids don’t feel confident or self-assured. This breaks their hearts, because, in their eyes, you are the most wonderful creature on the planet.

Great fathers want their kids to know how strong and capable they really are. They worry that life’s twists and turns have erased the spark their kids had when they were young.

When dads tell their adult children that they’re proud of their kids, they're saying, "you are exactly enough, just as they are," they mean it, from the deepest part of their hearts.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.