Your Childhood Was Better Than You Remember If You Have These 6 Traits

Memory can play tricks on us. We can remember something clearly from childhood, yet when we pursue the topic with people we recall being there, those family members look shocked or amused because there is no way we could have been present at the time. We weren't even born yet.

Memories can be created as though they happened to us, but those memories could have been constructed by the stories we heard. This is one example of the tricks memory plays on us. You may remember a childhood worse than it was.

Here are 6 traits of people whose childhood was better than they remember:

1. You have unwavering self-confidence

Self-confidence is the number one result of a childhood in which you had at least one saying, mostly sober, supportive parent, asserts marriage coach Susan Allan.

2. You don't have signs of childhood trauma

Coach Allan adds that having a peaceful and positive worldview as an adult usually demonstrates the absence of childhood trauma and PTSD.

3. You mirror your parents in your relationships

People with solid, happy childhoods usually want to mirror the best parts of their parents in their own lives, observers therapist Gloria Brame. They pick dependable, loving permanent partners, and place importance on creating stable, safe supportive environments for their kids. They also are more likely to remain loyal to their family traditions, because they remember them with great fondness.

4. You are forever curious

Counselor Ruth Schimel recognizes the trait my fine parents encouraged in my childhood was curiosity. Not only was it fun and stimulating, but encouraged me to keep learning and ask why --- to myself, to teachers, and to the material and ideas I keep exploring for my benefit and others.

5. You have resilience in the face of failure

A child who was encouraged to try new things without fearing harsh criticism and also able to accept constructive positive feedback, grows into an adult who isn’t afraid of setbacks, states counselor Larry Michel. They see mistakes as opportunities to learn rather than personal failures.

6. You are grateful for your parents

Life coach Carolyn Hidalgo says, if you weren't judged as a child, you will know your parents did their best and won't blame or judge them for any mistakes they made while raising you!

We don't always remember the events of childhood as clearly or as factually as the events happened. It is now fault of our own, we all have hunk of electro-chemical storage in our heads that has a tendency to mix things up in regard to the distant past when our minds were still forming and growing.

So if you have confidence, curiosity, resilience, gratitude, stable adult relationships, and an absence of traumatic memories are all indications your childhood environment was better than you might remember. So, if you are feeling like you have been deceived by your memories, maybe think about having a chat with your parents or other family members about your shared past.

Don't forget to thank them for the guidance and influence they had on you.

