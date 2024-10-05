Woman Refuses To Share A Hotel Room With Her Husband's Teen Brothers — Even Though Her Mother-In-Law Is Paying For It

A woman was pleased when her mother-in-law invited her and her husband on a family vacation to Hawaii and even offered to pay for their hotel room.

That is until the woman discovered that they would be sharing their room with none other than her husband’s teenage brothers. Needless to say, sharing a room with two hormonal teenagers who weren't blood relatives made her uneasy.

The woman refused to agree to share a room with her husband and his two teenage brothers.

In a since-deleted Reddit post, the 24-year-old woman explained she has been with her 24-year-old husband for six years and married for four. The woman’s mother-in-law recently invited her and her husband to Hawaii for her birthday vacation with family.

The mother-in-law additionally offered to pay for their hotel room. The woman and her husband agreed to go, still paying for their own flights, food, and entertainment.

“I have a great relationship with all my in-laws,” the woman clarified in her post. “There’s no underlying beef with anyone here by any means.”

Her mother-in-law recently messaged her to “vaguely” inform her she and her husband would be sharing a room. “My husband later confirmed that meant we’d be sharing with the two teenage boys,” the woman wrote. “I’m not comfortable with that, to be honest.”

She explained that her mother-in-law had suggested that she and her husband share a room with his teen brothers on a previous vacation. However, the woman’s husband agreed that this was an awkward arrangement, and they paid for their own room.

The husband struggled to understand why his wife felt this was inappropriate.

“My husband said he doesn’t understand what the big deal is,” the woman said. “I really just don’t feel comfortable sharing a bedroom and bathroom with two teenage boys for a week and would absolutely pay out of pocket to avoid that.”

The woman revealed how everyone in her husband’s family is aware that one of his brothers seems to have a crush on her, further adding to her discomfort.

“I don’t even wear a two-piece swimsuit around my in-laws because it makes me feel uncomfortable,” she said.

However, despite having the funds to pay for their own room, because the mother-in-law chose a military hotel and already booked the rooms, they won’t be able to upgrade the room or get a separate one.

pixelshot | Canva Pro

The woman decided to discuss her feelings on the matter with her husband, but his response was less than supportive. After editing the post to update the situation, she said he “begrudgingly agreed” to speak with his mom about the arrangement.

“His attitude towards me is that I’m being a drama queen or making unreasonable requests. If that’s how it’s gonna be, I’ll just bow out of the trip entirely,” the woman wrote. “I laid out every reason why this is not appropriate, and he just keeps telling me it’s not that big of a deal. Like, OK, it’s not that big of a deal to YOU, but it is to ME, and that should matter to my spouse.”

Reddit users suggested she book her own room and let her husband room with his brothers.

“The husband probably just wants to hang out with them, and that's awesome, but you shouldn't have to,” one person commented on the post. “He can have bonding time — you can have a hotel room all to yourself.”

“It’s completely reasonable to want privacy, especially with teenage boys involved,” another person argued. “Your comfort matters, and if paying for a separate room makes you feel better, that’s your call.

“I think the MIL wants free babysitters for her 2 teenage boys so she and her husband can enjoy it and wants OP and husband to be their babysitters so the teens don't get in trouble,” another person inferred.

It's perfectly reasonable that a grown married woman would want a separate room from two teenage boys.

Regardless of the mother-in-law’s intentions, the woman is valid to crave her own space and peace of mind, and not many women would be too thrilled to share a hotel room with two teenage boys, especially in a destination like Hawaii.

Her husband may just want to spend quality time with his brothers in a free hotel room, but he is failing to recognize how this arrangement is awkward for his wife, and he’s invalidating her feelings.

The woman is better off booking her own room in a different hotel if her husband refuses to have her back. She’ll likely have a much nicer time in the tranquility of her own space.

