Woman Unsure If She Can Forgive Her Pregnant Sister After Learning Her ‘One Night Stand’ Was A 5-Year Affair

Many people would agree that homewrecking and cheating are two of the most unforgivable acts, as it doesn’t take much to have a moral compass and resist temptations that could potentially result in disaster.

Sometimes, other variables can contribute to the situation, such as being stuck in a toxic relationship and finding sanctuary in another person. This wasn’t exactly the case for one husband and his mistress, however. The mistress’ sister took to Reddit repulsed and unwilling to forgive her.

The woman explained how she took her pregnant sister in and offered her support, but she was unaware of the lies that would soon come to light.

In the AITA post, the woman explained how she let her 32-year-old sister move in with her after her sister told her she was five months pregnant from a one-night-stand.

“I love my sister, so of course, I took her in,” the woman wrote. “My husband is overseas for six more months, so it was nice to have her around because I care about her very much.”

However, the woman recently came home to her sister and another woman angrily screaming at each other on her doorstep, prompting her to intervene. She didn’t understand what was going on, but she wanted to put an end to the altercation to avoid any further escalation. She sent her sister inside and told the woman to leave.

“Then she started screaming, asking me if I was also sleeping with her husband,” the woman wrote, admittedly confused. “She basically revealed that my sister had been having an affair with her husband for FIVE YEARS! She had everything printed out — chats, photos, emails, receipts. It was disturbing to see.”

The woman discovered how her sister shamelessly enjoyed being a mistress, and she and the husband even celebrated their pregnancy by going on a “baby moon.” The woman learned the wife was a stay-at-home mom to four kids, one of whom had a disability from a car accident.

The sister even met his kids and spent a day at the zoo with them and the husband, claiming she wanted to "step into the mom role" as soon as he divorced his wife. The sister genuinely believed the husband would leave his wife for her, but sadly, this is a misleading and manipulative archetype within most affairs.

“My sister had fully embraced the role of being ‘the other woman’ and was emotionally invested in their relationship, despite his repeated lies about leaving his wife,” the woman wrote.

The woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister she didn’t know if she loved her anymore after learning her secret.

The woman sincerely apologized to the betrayed wife, revealing that she had no idea, but she politely asked her to leave so her neighbors wouldn’t raise concerns.

“She was furious but gave me her number on a post-it, begging me not to let her husband stay at my house,” the woman said. “I assured her that no man was stepping foot in my home.”

The sister begged her sister not to believe the “vindictive ex-wife,” but the truth had already come out, and the woman was shocked and ashamed of her sister’s actions.

“We fought hard. My sister kept saying I would never understand and that they loved each other, but he just couldn’t leave his wife, blah blah blah,” the woman said. “I called her dumb and naive.”

The next day, the woman informed her sister she could continue to stay at her home, but she needed some space from her.

“My sister asked me if I still loved her, and I told her honestly, ‘Right now, I can’t say I do,’” the woman shared candidly. Not only was she disappointed in her sister’s naivety and selfishness in the situation, but she was also hurt by her sister’s lies. She promised to always be there for her sister and her expecting baby, but the sister showed her she was not a trustworthy individual, and for that, she couldn’t forgive her.

“I didn’t trust her not to try anything with my husband, and I didn’t trust her with anything at all, so I made her sign a tenant’s agreement,” the woman shared. “She’s been begging me to forgive her, and I told her there’s nothing to forgive. I just don’t know who she is anymore.”

The woman is valid for feeling betrayed by her sister's lies.

Of course, the husband is at fault for his selfish actions and infidelity more than anyone else, as the mistress was just another victim of falling for his deceptions.

Sometimes, a woman may homewreck because she seeks validation from a taken man. She gets a thrill out of the “forbidden” love, according to The Bean. A poll they conducted revealed that 64% of homewreckers are "fully aware" of the man’s married status, and 68% are also usually single, pointing to a pattern in unhealthy attachment styles.

No one is perfect, and people will make and learn from mistakes. Sometimes the "other woman" doesn’t know her partner is married, and those women should not be blamed. In this situation, however, the only true victims are the wife and her four kids.

Reddit users agreed the mistress exhibited “vile” and “inexcusable” behavior for being fully aware of her interference with marriage and additionally breaking her sister’s trust. They used much more colorful language to describe the husband's behavior.

In essence, they expressed no tolerance for cheating or homewrecking, as everyone has the autonomy to avoid the harm that follows in such situations.

