Woman Tells Daughter-In-Law She’s A ‘Horrible Wife’ For Going On A Pre-Booked Girls’ Trip While Her Husband Had Dental Surgery

A woman on Reddit admitted that she got into a confrontation with her mother-in-law over her responsibilities as a wife.

It all began when her husband booked his dental surgery during her pre-planned vacation, expecting her to cancel her trip. When she was unwilling to oblige, her mother-in-law took offense.

A woman was accused of being a 'bad wife' for going on a girls' trip while her husband had dental surgery.

"I have been planning a girls' trip with my sisters and two friends for the past year and a half. We spent two weeks in Greece, and I just got back yesterday," the 24-year-old woman wrote. "Several months ago my husband was told he needed his wisdom teeth out and was given several surgery date options."

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

The first of the options was three months before her trip; however, her husband claimed that "it was too soon and he wasn’t mentally prepared," despite being in pain.

There was also one option the week she would be gone and several the following month, one of which she assumed he would take.

"My husband informed me three weeks before I left for my trip that he had booked that time slot and he’d need me to stay home and take care of him," she revealed. "I told him that wasn’t happening and he needed to either pick a later date or have someone else help him."

She was understandably unwilling to cancel her trip, especially since her husband had other options. Still, the pair fought until it was decided that her mother-in-law would come and take care of her son while his wife was gone.

"Over the trip, I spoke to them both a few times and his surgery went fine and I continued with my trip," she added.

Sven Hansche | Shutterstock

When she got back from her trip, the woman was immediately confronted by her mother-in-law.

Her mother-in-law was furious that she left her husband to go on a trip instead of staying home like he'd requested. She accused her daughter-in-law of being a "horrible" wife for "neglecting" her husband and choosing her friends "over him."

The woman didn't deserve the accusation, especially since she suggested her husband choose one of the surgery options for when she was home.

It's obvious this mother-in-law stepped in where she shouldn't have. In fact, according to marriage.com, a clear sign you are dealing with a problematic mother-in-law is a woman who "undermines her child’s spouse" and "creates divisions" in the marriage. That being said, the weight of the accusation ultimately falls on the woman's husband because, as an adult, he shouldn't have his mom fighting his battles for him.

BearFotos | Shutterstock

As an adult, it was his responsibility to make sure the appointment didn't coincide with his wife's trip if he wanted her there. Instead, he was uncompromising and chose the one date he knew she couldn't do.

On top of that, wisdom teeth removal is a fairly simple and common procedure. If his mother volunteered to come and take care of him, then that should've been enough.

Some commenters noted that his last-minute announcement was a controlling move. "He deliberately tried to sabotage your trip," one user wrote. "This was absolutely intentional and designed to manipulate you into staying home," another insisted, with a third commenter dubbing it "weaponized incompetence."

Ultimately, the woman had this girls' trip planned for quite some time and she shouldn't have to cancel it just because of her husband's stubborn demands. It seems with a family like this, she really did need a relaxing vacation.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.