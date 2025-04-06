Wife Says Her Husband Will Celebrate His Own Mom On Mother's Day But Refuses To Celebrate Her

It's always wise to pamper and spoil the mothers in our lives — if not every day, at the very least on Mother's Day. In fact, according to the National Retail Federation's annual consumer survey, Americans were predicted to spend a whopping $33.5 billion on the holiday in 2024.

One woman revealed that her husband, however, does not plan on spending a dime on her that day. She took to Reddit to share that when it comes to Mother’s Day, his celebrating only involves his own mom.

The woman’s husband is celebrating his own mother on Mother’s Day.

However, he's refusing to acknowledge his wife even though she is the mother of his child.

The 44-year-old woman shared the conversation she recently had with her husband regarding Mother’s Day. Apparently, he doesn't feel obligated to celebrate her, although she is the mother of his child. “My partner told me that he doesn't have to celebrate me or buy me anything from my son on Mother's Day (he also won't say it to me),” the woman wrote.

However, her husband has no issue with celebrating the other mothers in his life.“Every year we go visit his mother on Mother's Day and I sit there while he tells every sister, cousin, daughters, and relatives happy Mother’s Day and refuses to say it to me or get me anything,” she shared.

The woman said she always celebrates her husband on Father's Day.

The woman believes that her husband’s coldness toward her on Mother’s Day is completely unfair since she always acknowledges him on Father’s Day.

“Last year I got him special edition Jordan's for Father's Day,” she revealed. “You know what I got for Mother’s Day? He glared at me so evil and said he didn't have to say anything to me. This man watched me literally almost die after childbirth.”

It certainly sounds like this husband is mad at his wife, and it has nothing to do with Mother's Day. In fact, she shared in an update, "I just wanted to clarify that my partner and I have been together for 14 years and for the past 13 years he has always said Happy Mother's Day to me. Last year was the first time that anything like that ever happened and it was kind of out of the blue." The woman asked other moms if they dealt with similar treatment from their husbands.

People were mortified by the behavior demonstrated by the woman’s husband.

“Your husband is a cruel bag of [expletive]. It’s not normal to refuse to say happy Mother’s Day to the mother of your child,” one Redditor commented. “It takes so little to be a good partner, but you would think you’re asking your husband for a kidney or something.”

“You should leave this man. It seems like there's a lot of hostility and resentment built up and you deserve better,” another user urged. Others encouraged the woman to treat herself on Mother’s Day since she most certainly deserved it. “You deserve better and it starts NOT with him choosing to put you first... It starts with YOU PUTTING YOU FIRST,” one user wrote. “What does that look like for you? Maybe not going to his mom's for Mother's Day, maybe meeting up with friends, depending on your financial situation maybe it means a massage, nails, eyelashes, hair, whatever.”

“Skip Mother’s Day celebration and take your kiddo with you. By his logic, your kiddo should be with you on Mother’s Day. Take kiddo out to have a mommy/kiddo brunch,” another user recommended.

The woman's husband is only hurting his own child by disrespecting his wife on Mother's Day.

Advice columnist Linda Lewis Griffith, writing for The Tribune, made an important point about the holiday. She stressed that dads should make a big deal about Mother's Day for the mother of their children, not because it makes their wives feel good (which is also important) but because little eyes are always watching, and how you treat your spouse matters. She wrote, "Boys learn how to handle women. They glean manners and respect as if by osmosis. They witness female behavior within the family and are subliminally trained how to respond in each situation. Girls find out how men will treat them. A daughter whose father adores her will most likely select men who feel the same way. A girl whose dad is aloof or absent is apt to pick guys who are emotionally distant."

She went on to say, "That’s why your attitude toward Mother’s Day matters. It’s not just about the perfume you buy her or the scrambled eggs you and the kids bring her in bed. Rather, it’s the subconscious seed you’re implanting in their brains that determines who your little ones are."

It is important to note that “Mother’s Day” does not mean just “Your Mother’s Day.” While your own mother certainly deserves some recognition. Get your sister a bouquet of flowers. Treat your aunt to lunch. Get your wife that purse she’s been eyeing.

Don’t forget to acknowledge all the moms in your life for their dedication and commitment, which often goes unnoticed. So if you know a mom (or a single dad who is pulling double-duty), take the time this Mother’s Day to thank them for all of the work they do behind the scenes to keep their families up and running.

And if you are married to a mother, you should be more than happy to go above and beyond to ensure that she feels appreciated so your kids learn what it means to be a good partner.

