Cats aren't shy when it comes to picking their favorite humans. Since they're both predators and prey, having a trusted companion can help them feel safe and secure. Their favorite person isn't necessarily going to be the one who feeds them or changes their litter box, though. Sometimes, cats form the strongest bonds with the person who simply makes them feel the most comfortable.

Cats identify their most favorite human in these pretty cool ways:

1. They bring you their favorite toys

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Do you ever wake up with a bunch of cat toys all over your bed? I know I have. Cats sometimes bring their toys to the people they're particularly attached to. And an easy way to strengthen your bond with your cat is to play with them.

When cats bring toys to their owners, it's like they're giving you a gift. Now, these gifts might look a little different, especially if you have an indoor-outdoor cat. A toy mouse might become a real mouse they brought inside, or even a dead bird. Yes, I know, yikes! But your cat may be pretty proud of their catch, and bringing it to you is really special.

Veterinarian Hannah Hartt explains that this behavior can resemble aspects of the mother-and-kitten dynamic. Mother cats teach their kittens how to hunt and interact with prey. So, essentially, your cat might just be bringing you home dinner like you would from Costco.

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2. They follow you everywhere

Cats often follow their favorite people around, no matter where they're going. And no, it's not always for food or treats, although I'm sure those are appreciated. Sometimes, they just suffer a severe case of FOMO and want to be included in whatever you're doing.

Cats also learn people's routines and start joining in. They want to sit next to you while you do your makeup or follow you into the kitchen while you cook because it's become part of their routine, too. Even if they aren't putting on mascara themselves or baking a pie, if it's part of your routine, it eventually becomes part of theirs.

3. They try to groom you

Cats groom each other as a way of bonding. This behavior is called allogrooming, and it's especially common between cats who are familiar and comfortable with one another.

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But sometimes this extends beyond the feline species. Cats often groom each other around the head and neck, areas that can be difficult for them to clean on their own. It's how they show love and trust. When you give them little kisses and rubs on the head, they might see it as you grooming them, and they may want to return the favor.

4. They have a special way of greeting you

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We all know that cats aren't quite like dogs when it comes to greeting you when you come home. They may not run around at top speed and pounce on whoever walks through the door. But they absolutely have their own ways of greeting their favorite person.

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Cats recognize familiar people through sensory cues like the way you smell or sound. They also use behaviors like rubbing against your legs and making little chirping sounds to initiate friendly interactions. So, when your cat comes looking for you and has their own little routine for saying hello, it's a sign they really like you.

5. They make biscuits on you

Ah yes, making bread, biscuits, dough, kneading, whatever you want to call it. Us cat owners know exactly what I'm talking about. It's when your cat rhythmically presses their little paws against different surfaces, like a soft blanket, or, yes, you!

A lot of cats do this, and some veterinarians believe the behavior actually has roots in kittenhood. When kittens are nursing, they knead their mother's belly to help stimulate milk flow. As adult cats, they continue this behavior when they're feeling comfortable and secure.

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It's also thought to be a self-soothing behavior that helps cats settle down. Cats also have scent glands in their paws, so kneading can help leave their scent behind. If your cat regularly chooses your lap or stomach as their favorite place to make biscuits, it’s a sign they want to claim you and also settle in for a long nap.

6. They insist on sitting on whatever you're paying attention to

Cats love being the center of attention, especially when it comes to their favorite person. As I'm writing this article, my cat is actively trying to perch on my keyboard. Their whole world revolves around you; they’re going to bug you sometimes. You're trying to read a book, and suddenly your cat is sitting directly on the pages.

According to cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt, cats are perceptive enough to notice where your focus goes. They might have figured out that sitting directly on whatever you're doing is a pretty effective way to get your attention.

7. They talk to you

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Interestingly, cats communicate differently with humans than they do with other cats. Adult cats don't typically rely on meowing to communicate with one another as much as they do with people.

They've learned that vocalizing can get a response from their owners, whether that's attention or whatever else they're asking for. This can include chirps, trills, meows, and even purring. And like I said, cats love attention. Before you know it, you're having a full-blown conversation with an animal who can't exactly tell you what they're thinking, but still does anyway.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.