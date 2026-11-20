I’ve had cats since I was born and have worked in rescue for nearly a decade. I like to consider myself a true cat whisperer and have learned over the years that they can read people better than we may realize.

Science even backs up my theory. Cats pick up on energy. If your cat loves you, you’re a true gem. They feel safe with you and want to spend time with you. This can be a little annoying when you’re trying to get something done, like working on the computer or reading a book, but they’re only doing it out of love.

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7 cute reasons your cat likes to sit on top of your laptop or book:

1. They want to be near your scent because it makes them feel safe and happy

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Since cats connect us with our scents, that might be why they spend so much time lying on our things. They smell you and feel comforted by it. Everything that is yours suddenly becomes theirs once you adopt a cat.

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A study published in PLOS found that cats easily recognize the scent of the people they live with. When given items with a stranger's scent, cats were highly curious. They sniffed them over and over, unsure of what was going on. They spent much more time on the unknown smell compared to when they were introduced to their owner’s scent. They knew it was theirs, so they went about their day.

2. They want to be the center of your attention

This one seems obvious. When our cats want our attention, they’re definitely not afraid to get in the way of whatever we’re doing. Don’t you know that after you signed the adoption paper, you essentially gave your life over to them? When they see you doing something, they believe your time would be much better spent petting them.

Cat haters won’t believe this, but scientists found that cats care about their caretakers more than food. Researchers at Oregon State University published a study that cats would choose interactions with their owners over a serving of food.

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If they’re constantly in your business, they probably want your attention, and not even food could distract them. Is someone cutting onions?!

3. They are following their instincts and stay close for safety

I have four cats, and one of mine follows me everywhere. It’s like I can’t escape her. Even as I’m writing this, she’s curled up next to me. I know it’s a sign of love, but when she sits on my laptop mid-sentence, it crosses a boundary. I don’t let it get to me, though, because I know she does it out of love. Cats follow their owners around and take their lead to feel close to them.

“Cats naturally form tight family units with each other and their human family members. Because of this, the need for social interaction and the security of a group is ingrained in them,” says Hannah Hart, DVM, for PetMed. “Cats in close-knit family units stick close to each other for protection. As such, when your cat follows you around, it may be because he enjoys your company and feels you are both safest when you’re together.”

4. They’re trying to tell you something by catching your eye

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But not in a creepy way. Okay, sometimes the glare of those eyes in the dark can be freaky. Cats aren’t trying to freak you out; they communicate their needs through eye contact. If your cat is staring at you longingly while you’re on the computer, they either want attention or are hungry.

Since we learned cats will pick their owners over food, I think it’s safe to assume they will come over to lie on your computer to get your attention.

Speaking from personal experience, my cats always watching me sometimes means they want to play. Just recently, I was typing, and the light from my laptop created a shadow that bounced off my watch. My sweet cat was sitting on my computer, trying to catch that dang shadow.

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5. They just like being close to you

When you unlock the front door after a day out, chances are your cat is right there to greet you. It’s special and makes you feel connected to them. A study found that cats feel the same way about us. When they feel close to you, they might try to get into your business just to be near you.

If you feel so connected to your cat that you call them your child, you may have had the right idea all along. A study published in Current Biology found that their attachment to you is similar to kids and their parents. “When comparing the kittens to children and dogs who underwent the same test, researchers found felines are actually similar to humans. Like cats, 65 percent of children have a secure attachment and 35 percent have insecure attachment to their caregivers. Dogs are 58 percent secure and 42 percent insecure,” reports Caitlin O’Kane for CBS News.

6. Your stuff is like a security blanket for them

Do you have a comfort item? Maybe it’s a childhood stuffed animal or a gift from a loved one. When you’re around those things, you feel peace.

Your cats might view your stuff the same way. Whenever I have laundry folded on the bed, I notice my cat chooses to sit right on top of my clothes instead of their usual spot. Circling back to their ability to recognize their owner’s scent, your things might be their comfort item.

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Cats may even view you as their protector. They feel safe with you because they know you have their back. Vet Amiee Warner, DMV, told Parade Pets, "Guarding behavior signifies attachment. If a cat wants to be near you while sleeping or resting, they go to spots where they can be close to you. This shows they feel safe and secure when you're around." You are their safety, and that might mean they won’t hold back when they see you on your computer.

7. They love the warmth of you… and the computer

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Few things are better than cuddling up on the couch with a warm blanket and your cat. Your furry companion might feel especially safe when they are doing this with you. While they will always choose you, they might sometimes pick the warm computer. It’s all because of their biology.

"Believe it or not, warmth is also a psychological comfort for cats. It provides a sense of security and well-being, just like how a cozy blanket on a chilly evening feels comforting to us. When your cat seeks out warmth, they’re basically saying, 'Ah, this feels like home!'" says Brown Veterinary Hospital.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.